CEOs Tackle Crisis, Resilience And Transformation At GEP Innovate Digital Conference

CLARK, New Jersey, Oct. 15. /PRNewswire/. GEP, a leading provider of supply chain and procurement solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced a compelling lineup of leading global thinkers, innovators and achievers for the company's flagship annual customer conference – GEP INNOVATE DIGITAL: 2020 VISION.

"At GEP INNOVATE 2020, some of the world's most effective, successful business leaders share their insights into how they and their teams are tackling unprecedented challenges, building more resilient supply chains and driving digital transformation to increase competitiveness and shareholder value," said Subhash Makhija, co-founder and CEO of GEP.

Now in its sixth year, GEP's flagship annual customer conference engages leaders at global enterprises on supply chain and operations strategy, digital business operations, new and emerging technologies, and business and financial performance. GEP SMART™ is the industry's leading digital procurement platform. GEP NEXXE™ is an AI-powered supply chain management software platform that provides market-leading enterprises unprecedented levels of supply chain visibility, intelligence, agility and resilience.

Go to GEP INNOVATE DIGITAL: 2020 VISION to register for dozens of interactive virtual sessions and engage with leaders, including:

Ed Breen , executive chairman and CEO, DuPont , in a fireside chat with Raj Gupta , chairman, Aptiv ; former chairman and CEO, Rohm and Haas ; board member, DuPont .

, executive chairman and , in a fireside chat with , chairman, ; former chairman and CEO, ; board member, DuPont Jared Diamond , Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Upheaval and Guns, Germs and Steel, on ' Navigating Upheaval and Building Resilience .'

, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Upheaval and Guns, Germs and Steel, on ' .' Maggie Wilderotter , former CEO and executive chairman of Frontier Communications ; board member at Costco, Hewlett Packard, Lyft in conversation with Pat Russo , former CEO of Alcatel-Lucent; chairman of Hewlett Packard Enterprise; board member at General Motors, Merck, and Arconic.

, former CEO and executive chairman of ; board member at Costco, Hewlett Packard, Lyft in conversation with , former CEO of Alcatel-Lucent; chairman of Hewlett Packard Enterprise; board member at General Motors, Merck, and Arconic. Soumaya Keynes , trade and globalization editor, The Economist , moderates a panel discussion on the ' Future of Procurement & Supply Chains in the Age of Uncertainty .'

, trade and globalization editor, , moderates a panel discussion on the ' .' Chevron's CIO Bill Braun and Bill Keillor, ExxonMobil's vice president of global information technology and digital transformation, share the ' Keys to Digital Transformation .'

CIO and vice president of global information technology and digital transformation, share the ' .' Chief procurement and supply chain officers from companies including: ABM, Apex Tool Group, Asahi Breweries, Ecolab, Exelon, Legal & General, Oncor and the University of California.

ABOUT GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.