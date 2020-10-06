Maxonrow Awards Five Prizes to Innovative Blockchain for Healthcare Solutions

TAIPEI, Taiwan, October 6. /PRNewswire/. Maxonrow hosted the closing ceremony of its first-ever Hackathon, MAXathon, on October 3, 2020. People from over 30 countries participated and seventeen pre-selected teams pitched their blockchain for healthcare solutions to a jury of seven people, and five teams won from a 15,000 euro prize pool.

The Winners

There was one winner per each of the five challenges Maxonrow set participants to solve for MAXathon.

For the first track, Physical Distancing, the winner was team "Move-Safe." They created an algorithm that determines a safety score and creates a live map that will allow people to avoid crowded places.

The winners of the second track, Credential, and Certificate Issuance, were team "VeCura '' who came up with a solution using Maxonrow's Blockchain to store test results on the blockchain.

The winners of the third track, Welfare, were team "Well and Fair", an application where anyone can directly apply for a grant or stimulus package that best suits their needs.

The winners of the fourth track, Virtualizing the New Norm, were team 010. The project uses zero-knowledge cryptography to form cryptographic commitments and proofs of identity.

The prize for the final track UI/UX was awarded to team "Med-Chain" a machine learning-powered platform that will provide the best supply chain solutions for medical organizations

World-Class Judges and Mentors

Seven judges were responsible for choosing the winners from a pool of over 40+ submitted projects. The judges were:

Holger Schmidt, partner at Strategy&, part of the PwC network.

Nisa Amoils, VC, Investor, Securities Lawyer, Blockchain + AI + IoT, Grasshopper Capital

Malte Schoenfeld, Venture Development Manager, Audi

Robert Wiecko, COO, Dash.org

Carlo Chung, CTO, Maxonrow

Sebastian Diaconou, CEO, Avantas Tech

Muhammad Salman Anjum, Managing Director, Avantas Tech

Nineteen mentors accompanied participants during the month-long hackathon by having 1-1 sessions to discuss their projects:

Amber Urquhart, Head of Business Development,TDX Strategies

Gabriel Dymowski, CEO, Doxychain

Steven Boylan, Entrepreneur, Consultant, Start-up Mentor

Joshua Glenn, Serial Entrepreneur & Creative Director

Rasikh Morani, Co-Founder & CEO, The Arcadia Group

Rafael Schultz, CEO of Blockchainpunklabs

Massimo Buonomo, UN Global expert in blockchain

Alex Puig, CTO, Caelum Labs

Scott McKenzie, Blockchain Legal expert, Ph.D. Candidate at the University of British Columbia

Dr. Amin Oroji (Ph.D.), Senior Data Scientist, Maxonrow

Sik Jean Soon, Head of Engineering, Maxonrow

Chiew Mey Lee, Project Manager, Maxonrow

Louis Tan, Senior UI/UX Designer, Maxonrow

Riccardo Lamanna, Co-founder CryptoWalletCheck

Mostafa Sedaghat Joo, Blockchain Architect, Maxonrow

Nagaraj Manjunath, Senior Blockchain Developer， Maxonrow

Phua Ging Sheng, Head of DevOps, Maxonrow

Benjamin Lee, VP of Engineering, Maxonrow

YenKhoon Tan, Blockchain Developer, Maxonrow

What's Next?

MAXathon was a great success at leading blockchain enthusiasts to create solutions for pandemics. Maxonrow will continue planning events that cater to its growing developer community and have a real social impact.

