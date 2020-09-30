{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Innodisk Brings 96-Layer 3D TLC Innovation to Enterprise and Industrial Applications

With Innodisk's flash storage technologies, 96-layer 3D NAND is finally ready for demanding applications worldwide

TAIPEI,  September 30. /PRNewswire/. Innodisk launches a brand-new 96-layer 3D NAND flash product lineup, delivering the next leap in flash storage technology to enterprise and industrial applications. With Innodisk's industrial 96-layer 3D NAND solutions, customers can expect high capacities, unbeatable reliability, and competitive pricing – all combined with Innodisk's trademark industrial-grade storage technologies.

Innodisk Logo

Accelerating Demand in Tough Applications

High capacities at low costs helped 96-layer 3D TLC solid-state drives (SSDs) take the consumer-grade market by storm. With Innodisk's new 96-layer 3D NAND flash storage lineup, the industrial and semi-industrial markets can finally enjoy this attractive value proposition in products suitable for demanding applications.

Industrial-Grade 96-Layer 3D NAND from the Industry Leader

Innodisk's comprehensive 96-layer 3D TLC product lineup includes the SATA 3TG6-P and 3TE7 series as well as the PCIe Gen. 3 x4 3TG6-P and 3TE6 series. These SSDs combine capacities 64 GB to 4 TB with competitive pricing across 2.5" SATA, M.2 (2242 and 2280), and mSATA form factors.

Innodisk, now the world's number-one industrial SSD supplier for three years running, also brings its signature industrial-grade hardware and firmware technologies to its new 96-layer storage. With industrial technologies such as iCell, AES/TCG Opal, Quick Erase, and iSLC, Innodisk's 96-layer 3D NAND solutions guarantee exceptional performance and reliability in demanding applications.

Innodisk's Commitment to Product Quality and Its Customers

Innodisk's 96-layer 3D NAND solutions are rated for 3,000 P/E cycles, are produced with Innodisk's industry-leading manufacturing processes, and undergo stringent testing to ensure unmatched product quality. With Innodisk's flash storage solutions, industrial clients can feel safe when upgrading to 96-layer 3D TLC products.

Just like with previous generations of 3D TLC, Innodisk is committed to supporting its 96-layer solutions in the long haul, guaranteeing a viable long-term solution for clients thanks to both product longevity as well as long-term supply and product support.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across a range of demanding industries, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to exceptional products and service.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123665/Innodisk_Corporation_Logo.jpg  

CONTACT: Innodisk Corporation, Daniel Meesak, +886 277033000 ext. 1522, Daniel_Meesak@innodisk.com, Yvonne Liu, +886 277033000 ext. 1515, Yvonne_Liu@innodisk.com

2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" Candidate Projects Registration Kicks off
Read more
Engineering and development work for Ka-52M helicopter to be over in 2022
Within the framework of the project for upgrading the Ka-52 helicopter the Syrian experience was taken into account, according to the CEO of the holding company Helicopters of Russia
Read more
Armenian PM says Azerbaijan’s operation in Karabakh was plotted during drills with Turkey
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27
Read more
Defense technology behemoth Rostec releases video of combat exoskeletons in action
The video portrays a soldier in full combat gear moving across rugged terrain, running, squatting, jumping onto a high platform, getting into a motor vehicle and ascending a stairway
Read more
Russian intelligence head says CIA, Pentagon implicated in Belarus unrest
The United States is using dirty methods to whip up tensions in Belarus, the foreign intelligence chief stated
Read more
Russian military use newest TOS-2 heavy flamethrower for the first time
The system was used during the main stage of the "Kavkaz-2020" military drills
Read more
Battle against coronavirus in Russia continues, Putin cautions
The president asked the Russian nationals to abide by all recommendations from medics and specialists
Read more
Attack on Azerbaijan equal to attack on Turkey — senior Ankara official
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day that his country is ready to support Azerbaijan in the conflict both at the negotiating table and on the battlefield
Read more
No one will make Baku leave Nagorno-Karabakh soil under its control, says president
The Azerbaijani leader vowed that "Azerbaijan would restore its territorial integrity"
Read more
Gazprom expects to see growth of Russian gas purchases by Turkey in 2020
Perhaps it will not be able to compensate for the decline in the first half of the year, according to Gazprom
Read more
Khmeimim base turns into homey neighborhood over five years — personnel
September 30, 2020 marks precisely five years since the beginning of the military operation for providing assistance to the people of Syria in clearing the country of international terrorist groups
Read more
Armenia eyes recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
There is also the possibility of forming a military and political alliance with Karabakh, the Armenian PM said
Read more
US creates time pressure in New START issue, names unacceptable terms — ambassador
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier described the New START extension as "the issue of primary importance that should and must be promptly dealt with"
Read more
All Azerbaijani attacks repelled by Nagorno-Karabakh’s forces — Armenian defense ministry
Armenia’s losses were being verified and would be announced on Wednesday
Read more
Armenia reports fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh’s north and south
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, according to earlier reports
Read more
Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 jets make first-ever nighttime flight into stratosphere
The aircraft destroyed a hypothetical enemy at a supersonic speed, according to the Central Military District's press service
Read more
International community shows rare unity on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict — Russian diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the international community called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations
Read more
Moscow sees Merkel’s visit to Navalny as attempt to politicize situation — diplomat
Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had no doubts that the OPCW Technical Secretariat, which demonstrated its political bias before, will confirm the presence of Novichok in Navalny's samples
Read more
Air leak at International Space Station localized to Russia’s Zvezda module
Roscosmos underlined that the leakage was isolated in the service module’s working cell
Read more
Putin expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh developments in call with Armenian PM
This is the second phone call between Putin and Pashinyan in the last few days, their previous phone call took place on Sunday
Read more
Putin says understands people are tired, but COVID-19 is dangerous adversary
The president recalled that he earlier made a decision to delegate a significant portion of authority on coronavirus prevention to the regions that will be supported from the federal center
Read more
Russia overcomes dependency on Ukraine, NATO for military products — Deputy PM
The high-ranking official recalled that after sanctions were imposed on Moscow and Ukrainian manufacturers refused to ship military products to Russia in 2014, a complex of measures was developed to replace the imported goods
Read more
US military transport plane conducts emergency landing in Odessa, report says
Read more
UNSC to hold closed consultations over Nagorno-Karabakh on September 29 — source
The consultation format implies that only diplomats of the 15 Security Council member states are in attendance without the parties to the conflict
Read more
Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says
On Sep 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azeri army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Armenian Foreign Ministry says Turkey sending mercenaries from Middle East to Karabakh
The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, broke out in February 1988
Read more
Press review: Russia uses soft power in Caucasus and Cuba, Uzbekistan to join EAEU
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 29
Read more
Azerbaijani forces claim destruction of Armenian air missile system in Karabakh
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry also reported numerous Armenian casualties over three days of combat
Read more
Rostec begins serial production of Mi-28NM
The company plans to provide 98 helicopters by 2027, according to the CEO
Read more
Legendary TASS photographer Vladimir Musaelyan is no more
Musaelyan was the personal photographer of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev for 14 years
Read more
Russia works on hybrid power plant helicopter with artificial intelligence
It is expected that such features will make the helicopter of the future more effective for medical evacuation and search and rescue operations
Read more
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian and French Presidents have called on the opposing parties to exercise maximum restraint
Read more
Vladimir Lisin tops list of richest Russians
His fortune is estimated at $22.7 bln
Read more
Yerevan debunks reports of Tochka-U missile system use in Nagorno-Karabakh
Earlier, the Azerbaijani top brass issued a statement that the Armenian forces used a Tochka-U tactical missile system at the contact line
Read more
Press review: Armenian-Azeri conflict heats up and Trump's Supreme Court pick woes
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 28th
Read more
Putin instructs government to stop uncontrolled export of unprocessed timber
The president requested completely banning shipments of round timber of coniferous species out of Russia starting January 1, 2022
Read more
Macron: It was a mistake not to establish European dialogue with Russia over disarmament
The French president believes that Europe should build its own dialogue with Moscow instead of delegating the issue to NATO
Read more
Germany to consult with EU on Navalny case after getting OPCW results, says Merkel
The chancellor stressed that the incident with the blogger was not just a matter between Germany and Russia but an issue that should be addressed globally
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Baku vows to destroy Armenian S-300 missile systems if they turn up in Nagorno-Karabakh
On September 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Turkey's F-16 fighter downs Armenia's Su-25 from Azerbaijani territory — Yerevan
According to official Yerevan, the pilot of the shot down aircraft died
Read more
WHO records lower coronavirus mortality across the globe
The health official attributed the trend to better awareness of the population
Read more
Yerevan eyes forming military and political alliance with Karabakh
Earlier, Armenian PM announced that Yerevan was also considering plans of recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
Read more
Kremlin says Biden-Trump debate shows a new trend in US ‘political culture’
The Kremlin has refused to evaluate US presidential debate
Read more
Post-Soviet security bloc to look into Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says Kremlin
Read more
Foreign countries refuse to supply radio electronic systems for Russian aircraft
Department director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak said foreign countries attempt to stop Russian civil aviation industry in such way
Read more
Russia’s military operation in Syria was necessary, helped to defeat IS — defense minister
The active phase of the Russian military operation lasted 804 days, from September 30, 2015, to December 11, 2017
Read more
Three customers negotiate purchasing Ansat Aurus helicopter
One machine is ready, the company hopes it will be sold this year
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan say no to ceasefire and Lukashenko laughs off EU leaders
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 30
Read more
Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line construction to start in 2021
The project may be complete in 2027, according to First Deputy Transport Minister Innokenty Alafinov
Read more
Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions on Baltic states
The move targets about 300 officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, according to official Minsk
Read more