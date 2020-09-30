Innodisk Brings 96-Layer 3D TLC Innovation to Enterprise and Industrial Applications

TAIPEI, September 30. /PRNewswire/. Innodisk launches a brand-new 96-layer 3D NAND flash product lineup, delivering the next leap in flash storage technology to enterprise and industrial applications. With Innodisk's industrial 96-layer 3D NAND solutions, customers can expect high capacities, unbeatable reliability, and competitive pricing – all combined with Innodisk's trademark industrial-grade storage technologies.

Accelerating Demand in Tough Applications

High capacities at low costs helped 96-layer 3D TLC solid-state drives (SSDs) take the consumer-grade market by storm. With Innodisk's new 96-layer 3D NAND flash storage lineup, the industrial and semi-industrial markets can finally enjoy this attractive value proposition in products suitable for demanding applications.

Industrial-Grade 96-Layer 3D NAND from the Industry Leader

Innodisk's comprehensive 96-layer 3D TLC product lineup includes the SATA 3TG6-P and 3TE7 series as well as the PCIe Gen. 3 x4 3TG6-P and 3TE6 series. These SSDs combine capacities 64 GB to 4 TB with competitive pricing across 2.5" SATA, M.2 (2242 and 2280), and mSATA form factors.

Innodisk, now the world's number-one industrial SSD supplier for three years running, also brings its signature industrial-grade hardware and firmware technologies to its new 96-layer storage. With industrial technologies such as iCell, AES/TCG Opal, Quick Erase, and iSLC, Innodisk's 96-layer 3D NAND solutions guarantee exceptional performance and reliability in demanding applications.

Innodisk's Commitment to Product Quality and Its Customers

Innodisk's 96-layer 3D NAND solutions are rated for 3,000 P/E cycles, are produced with Innodisk's industry-leading manufacturing processes, and undergo stringent testing to ensure unmatched product quality. With Innodisk's flash storage solutions, industrial clients can feel safe when upgrading to 96-layer 3D TLC products.

Just like with previous generations of 3D TLC, Innodisk is committed to supporting its 96-layer solutions in the long haul, guaranteeing a viable long-term solution for clients thanks to both product longevity as well as long-term supply and product support.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across a range of demanding industries, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to exceptional products and service.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

