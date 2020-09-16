{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

HMS Ecosystem Breaks New Ground to Enable Global Developers to Create A Digital Future

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Huawei Developer Conference 2020 (Together) today, Huawei shared updates on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Ecosystem. Delivering his keynote speech titled "Together, Let's Play with HMS", Zhang Ping'an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, highlighted its 2020 achievements, announced that there are 1.8 million developers registered with HMS ecosystem, doubling that of HDC.2019.  

"HMS ecosystem is now the third largest in the world, and HMS core achieved a tremendous improvement. Together with the many Huawei teams, we made the impossible possible within a year." said Zhang.

HMS – The World's Third Largest Ecosystem

As of August 2020, 96,000 global apps have integrated with HMS Core. HMS Apps continues to launch globally, with content apps such as HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Themes, HUAWEI Reader and HUAWEI GameCenter taking center stage in various countries and regions.

AppGallery now has 73,000 overseas apps, up from 6,000 last year, reaching 700 million users worldwide. Local apps and services continue to be on-boarded everyday – in line with AppGallery's 'Global + Local' strategy – bringing consumers an all-scenario experience. From January to August 2020, applications in AppGallery, the top 3 app store, have been distributed for 261 billion times.

"Global sales of HMS mobile phones grow rapidly since May this year, from the strong support of developers, partners and especially global consumers. With that, we invite more developers and partners to join us actively, as we bring to life your innovations with our fully open capabilities, to benefit more consumers." said Zhang.

HMS Introduces Five Basic Service Engines

Huawei introduced five basic service engines to global developers, including search, map, payment, browser and ads.

HMS search engine is available in more than 170 countries and regions around the world. Offering an innovative and diverse search experience in over 20 vertical industries including app, sports, finance and more, it supports more than 50 languages.

HMS map engine has collected more than 180 million pieces of POI information and open 11 capabilities such as route planning, drag-and-drop 3D scene layout, full-scene spatial computing capabilities and precise AR walking navigation. Currently, more than 2,000 overseas apps have integrated with HMS map engine.

HMS payment engine provides developers with global and localised mobile payment capabilities, helping developers to achieve business success. Since HDC 2019, the number of overseas applications integrated with IAP services has increased by 619%.

Huawei Browser provides intelligent, accurate and high-quality web browsing services, as well as support for Quick App distribution.

HUAWEI Ads provides efficient traffic monetisation services for developers, to achieve further commercial success. It provides efficient traffic monetisation services for developers expanding into global markets. With over 3,100 overseas apps connected to HUAWEI Ads, global developers are accelerating their commercial success.

HMS Core 5.0: Let Every Innovation Come to Life

HMS Core 5.0 is officially launched at HDC.2020, covering open capabilities in seven main areas including App Services, Graphics, Media, AI, Smart Device, Security and Systems.

For Graphics, Computer Graphics Kit provides open capabilities centred around GPU technology to support game developers with a high-performance rendering framework and a series of rendering plug-ins to improve game screen rendering efficiency. Gaming app achieved close to 11% in both increase in average frame rate and reduction in average power consumption by integrating HMS Core's Computer Graphics Kit.

In AI area, ML Kit provides abundant text, speech, language, images, as well as face and body detection service to help developers build AI apps easily and efficiently. Currently, this feature is supported in six languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. Apps integrated to ML Kit can easily cover all platforms and all devices.

Huawei VR audio-visual platform provides developers with a comprehensive technical platform to bring a subversive and innovative audio-visual experience to consumers.

Image Kit open the capability of HUAWEI themes, provides animation effects and ready-made template, allowing developers to quickly produce creative content. Thousands of lines of code were required previously to achieve the effect, after integrated, only two or three lines of code are required, and easier to set simple parameters to achieve more brilliant creative effects.

Huawei provides global developers with a one-stop, highly efficient operation service through AppGallery Connect, which includes 68 services – an increase of 27 services since HDC 2019. The number of apps using AGC increased by 90%.

Huawei Mobile Services has set up 6 regional centres, 7 DIGIX LABs, with local tech experts and operation staff, to provide services for local developers and partners. Huawei empowers developers in every region to innovate and offers full support to help them bring their local innovations to the global stage, allowing HMS ecosystem to flourish at the same time.

"Stars brighten the future. In the past year, we grew to the world's third largest ecosystem. We will continue to work with our developer stars from around the world to let the fire of innovation shine," Zhang added.

Hainan: Jade Cliffs to Ocean Paradise is Launched in Beijing, Telling the Hainan Story
Read more
About 80,000 people to be involved in Kavkaz-2020 military drill
Military units from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan were invited to train joint actions within force groupings
Read more
Slavic Brotherhood-2020 drills to be held on September 14-25 in Belarus
Joint Belarusian-Russian tactical exercises Slavic Brotherhood have been held annually since 2015
Read more
Aeroflot starts selling flight tickets to Moscow from several countries
The airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova did not specify those countries
Read more
Putin tells Macron ungrounded accusations over Navalny case inappropriate
The sides discussed the Navalny case over the phone
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine shipped to all Russian regions to be delivered on September 14
On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V
Read more
Russia to advance cooperation and dialogue at Human Rights Council session, says envoy
Gennady Gatilov expect difficult discussion on the situation in certain countries, including Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and Belarus
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko begin talks in Sochi
The talks will focus on key issues of further development of the Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and allied relations
Read more
Russia dismantles backup law enforcement unit near Belarusian border
The Russian president informed on August 27 that on his Belarusian counterpart's request, the Kremlin had formed a backup law enforcement unit
Read more
Russia plans to send mission to Venus
Projects of Venus missions are included in the united government program of Russia’s space exploration for 2021-2030
Read more
Belarus does not rule out responding to threats within Union State by force
According to the senior military official, Belarus values the support of its partners, namely Russia and China
Read more
Four Russian fighters scrambled to intercept three US bombers over Black Sea
According to the National Defense Control Center, the alien aircraft were approaching Russia’s state border from the direction of Ukraine
Read more
Tikhanovskaya ready to give Lukashenko ‘security guarantees’ if he steps down ‘peacefully’
Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election
Read more
EU condemns Navalny incident as assassination attempt, deprecates actions of Lukashenko
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on Moscow to cooperate with the OPCW in investigating the case of the Russian opposition politician
Read more
Single voting day over in Russia
This year, elections were held at more than 56,000 polling stations
Read more
Putin: Russian forces to return to home bases after joint drills with Belarus
The Russian president stressed that the exercises had been planned and announced last year
Read more
Russia’s new loan cannot be interpreted as interference in affairs of Belarus — Kremlin
Part of the new loan that Russia is to provide to Belarus will be intended to refinance the country’s old debts, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Read more
Specialists decide not to adjust ISS orbit due to US satellite - Roscosmos
According to Roscosmos, the Russian side has repeatedly warned about the threat posed by low-orbit satellite groupings and "suggests special regulations be worked out"
Read more
Navalny plans to return to Russia, NYT reports
Alexei Navalny, who spoke to a German prosecutor, refused to cooperate with a Russian request to jointly investigate the case with Germany, the security official said
Read more
Press review: Moscow mediates India-China dispute and Serbia eyes pro-West policy track
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 11
Read more
SCO winning bigger authority within international formats - Lavrov
A two-day meeting of the SCO foreign ministers finished in Moscow on Thursday
Read more
Russian PM signs decree opening border with South Ossetia
The crossing of the border with Russia was banned in South Ossetia in early April
Read more
EU should approve its own sanctions regime named after Navalny — top diplomat Borrell
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell recalled the US Magnitsky sanctions regime targeting grave human rights abuses
Read more
Russia’s Navy tracks movements of US guided-missile destroyer in Baltic Sea
The US guided-missile destroyer USS Ross entered the Baltic Sea on September 13
Read more
F-16 Norwegian fighters escort two Russian Tu-160 bombers over two seas and Atlantic Ocean
The flight duration was ten hours, according to the top brass
Read more
Lukashenko arrives in Sochi for talks with Russian president
The leaders plan to discuss key issues of further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance
Read more
Russia to extend $1.5 bln loan to Belarus
Vladimir Putin hopes that the information about the Russian loan to Belarus will have an effect on the financial markets
Read more
OPCW experts personally took Navalny’s samples — German Foreign Office
Earlier on Monday, the German government stated that three independent laboratories, including the ones in France and Sweden, confirmed the presence of a substance from the Novichok family in Navalny’s samples
Read more
Kremlin sees no factors that might worsen Russia’s relations with other countries
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was against linking the cancellation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Berlin with the incident involving Russian blogger Alexei Navalny
Read more
Russia and Turkey to hold talks on Syria, Libya on September 15-16
The previous round of talks was held on August 31-September 1 in Moscow
Read more
Putin says Lukashenko’s proposal on Belarusian constitutional amendments timely
Earlier, the Constitutional Court of Belarus established a structure to work out a new constitution
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko to hold face-to-face talks
This is Lukashenko’s first visit abroad after the presidential election that was followed by mass protests
Read more
China's State Council approves project for Hainan nuclear power plant's expansion
According to the program, the second stage will take 60 months
Read more
Russian Admiral Essen frigate tracking US aircraft carrier in Black Sea
USS Roosevelt began its northbound transit into the BlackSea from the Mediterranean "to begin routine maritime operations"
Read more
Belarusian opposition ready for dialogue with authorities given election recount
Member of the presidium of the Belarusian Coordination Council Pavel Latushko asserted that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "would never go for it"
Read more
Press review: Belarusians fed up with protests and Russian voters end up as big winners
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 14th
Read more
Russia eliminated all reserves of nerve agent Novichok — foreign intelligence chief
Poisonous substances were not present in Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s body at the moment of his departure from Russia to Germany for treatment, the director of the foreign intelligence service stated
Read more
Russian diplomat calls Germany’s proposal on Navalny case ‘an excuse’
On Monday, the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office sent a new request to Germany on legal assistance on the situation with Alexei Navalny
Read more
Tikhanovskaya: Belarusian people won’t pay back $1.5 bln loan to Russia
According to the ex-presidential candidate, it is President Alexander Lukashenko and not the Belarusian people who will have to repay the loan Moscow intends to grant to Minsk
Read more
Roscosmos to sign contract on nuclear-powered space tug project by year-end
The prospective space tug would have the capacity to generate energy in the autonomous mode, with the help of a megawatt-class nuclear reactor
Read more
Press review: Bundestag fears forsaking Nord Stream 2 and Russia charts new Syria strategy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 8
Read more
Coordination council of Belarusian opposition says wants to be heard in Russia
The council supports development of Russian-Belarusian relations in all fields, the statement says
Read more
EU tries not to lag behind US in its attempts to ‘punish’ Russia - Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, against this background is it necessary to build Russia’s relations with the EU by using "a safety net"
Read more
US missile defense system deployment may destabilize world, Russian security chief warns
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization believes that the deployment of the US missile defense system may lead to the buildup of missile weapons globally, the Russian Security Council secretary said after a videoconference with his SCO counterparts
Read more
Trump vows any Iranian attack will be met with response 1,000 times greater in magnitude
On Sunday, Politico newspaper reported that the Iranian government was weighing an assassination attempt against US ambassador to the South African Republic
Read more
FSB to show jailed journalist Ivan Safronov materials he purportedly handed over to Prague
Previously, the defendant was denied explanation of the charges, according to the lawyer
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko gets $1.5-bln loan and Kiev, Donbass anticipate prisoner swap
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 15
Read more
Lavrov calls out West for 'arrogant' behavior over Navalny case
Had there been no Navalny case, Western nations would have invented another pretext to impose more sanctions on Russia, the top diplomat claimed
Read more
First batch of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine delivered to St. Petersburg
The pilot delivery will test logistics chains, distribution techniques and the organization of the vaccination campaign among risk groups
Read more
US Department of Commerce, Rosatom poised to extend uranium agreement
The Department of Commerce is seeking to finalize the deal no later than October 5, 2020
Read more
Ukraine reinforces border with Belarus
Read more