The 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting - MSVirtual2020 - To be Held September 11-13

MIDDLETON, Wis., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, the largest international conference focused on Multiple Sclerosis (MS) research, will be held in a virtual format from September 11-13, 2020, with a special encore session featuring Late-Breaking News and a COVID-19 Session on September 26.

At this virtual conference – MSVirtual2020 – world class scientists, neurologists, clinicians and researchers from around the world will be presenting the latest research, clinical trial outcomes and technology and diagnostic advances in multiple sclerosis (MS).

Media registration, which is open to editors, reporters, producers, and active freelance writers and bloggers, will allow access to the full program including plenary sessions, invited speakers and platform presentations. Press Registration can be completed online here, or to expedite press registration, you can send a request directly to the Press Managers. They can be reached at: lynn.blenkhorn@ogilvy.com and emily.papp@ogilvy.com. They are also available to arrange interviews with participating leaders, presenters and experts that you may wish to connect with.

The MSVirtual2020 program at a glance can be found here. Key topics will cover:

Cutting-edge research into the cause of MS, ranging from epigenetics and genetic factors, to defining the intricate immunological and pathological pathways that inform drug discovery and therapeutic interventions.

Radiological advances and machine learning approaches and how these techniques can help us better understand MS.

Biomarkers of disease activity and response to therapy, which is critical for the future of personalized medicine in MS.

The outcomes of recent clinical trials of new agents and interventions, innovations in symptomatic and rehabilitative therapy, and current research on MS and COVID-19.

Keynote speakers will include:

Opening Remarks: September 11 @9:00 a.m. ET The Honorable Donna F. Edwards , Former U.S. Representative, diagnosed with MS in 2017 Opening Presentation by Professor Helen Tremlett on " The MS prodrome"

Closing Remarks: September 13 th @ 2:30 p.m. ET Closing Presentation by Professor Frauke Zipp on " New insights on immunopathogenesis"



MSVirtual2020 will be hosting a Newsroom on Newswise that will house various media materials including press releases, videos, infographics, bios & photos of leaders and speakers, and other assets. Newswise will also host a few Zoom press events for media only that will allow registered journalists to access and ask live questions to ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS leaders and late breaking investigators. The link to the MSVirtual2020 Newsroom is: here, or at the following link: https://www.newswise.com/home/actrims. The conference hashtag is: #MSVirtual2020.

MSVirtual2020 Press Events: