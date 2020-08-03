{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Changsha: the Development of Emerging Industry Chain Stimulates Driving Forces Recovery

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Changsha, the capital city of Hunan province in central China, is now enjoying a recovery of economic and social vitality in the post-epidemic period by focusing on the development of emerging industry chain. 5G application industry chain is one of them currently in Changsha.

According to the Industry and Information Technology Department of Hunan Province, Hunan is planning to invest 6.74 billion yuan for 5G construction and build 20.04 thousand 5G base station in 2020. By the end of the year, it will achieve 5G network coverage in areas with industry application needs.

The sprout of the "new infrastructure", represented by 5G technology, brings new opportunities for the traditional construction machinery industry chain.

SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD., headquartered in Changsha, enjoys a reputation of "intelligent factory" as it owns the national intelligent manufacturing demonstration factory. In this factory, "5G+ intelligent manufacturing" robot giants work nonstop. They are working in almost all of the procedures, from goods collecting, transferring, parts assembling, to painting, drying, detecting and warehousing, etc. SANY and its partners are now working together to develop innovative 5G intelligent manufacturing application. In the future, 5G will be applied in detection, equipment maintenance and key station monitoring.

SANY, ZOOMLION, CRCC and SUNWARD, these four world-top 50 construction machinery enterprises stand as the golden brands in Changsha industry chain. Facing with the increasing competition in the global market and the impact of the epidemic, leading manufacturing enterprises such as SANY are enabling traditional construction machinery through 5G+ industrial internet, making the construction machinery industry chain "strong" and boosting the transformation from "made in Changsha" to "intelligently made in Changsha".

Since 2017, Changsha has been making great efforts to deploy the strategy of "promoting the manufacturing industry with the emerging industry chain". On the basis of the 16 original industry chains, such as construction machinery and modern seed industry, 6 more chains, such as automobile and bio-pharmaceutical, have been added, making it clear to develop the "22 emerging and advantageous industry chains". Thanks to these good policies, large quantities of high-quality projects of emerging industries have been set up in Changsha, leading a prosperity to all industries.

YUANPIN BIOTECH stands as a great example of the emerging bio-pharmaceutical chain. It is the largest cell tissue bank in Hunan and the only large-scale enterprise for stem cell application in Changsha bio-pharmaceutical industry chain. It's project Clinical Demonstration of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Treated with Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells that has been approved as the first batch by the Science and Technology Department of Hunan Province, while it has only been settled in Changsha Economic and Technological Development Zone for less than one year. Numerous preparations of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells are produced day and night and sent for critical patients in Hubei province.

The bio-pharmaceutical chain members should always keep eyes on the research of cutting-edge technologies and core products, while not neglect the transformation of scientific and technological achievements and product marketing. YUANPIN BIOTECH has been cooperated with Xiangya Hospital of Central South University and The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanhua University to conduct clinical treatment and projects regarding stem cells, which covers a wide range of clinical treatment including Parkinson. These activities give powerful supplements to the weakness of the whole industry chain and further extend the chain and value of bio-pharmaceutical industry.

The advantages of industrial development formed by "strengthening the chain" and "supplementing the chain" are bringing new momentum to Changsha. According to government figures, in the first half of this year, 63 major projects with an investment of more than 200 million yuan were introduced into 22 industry chains in Changsha, including two "10 billion level projects" and four "5-10 billion yuan projects", with a total planned investment of 103.2 billion yuan.

Huawei Announces Global Rollout of New Device Gaming Hub – HUAWEI GameCenter
Read more
US wants to sign nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Russia — Trump
"If we get something like that, it would be great," the US leader said
Read more
US student sentenced to 9 years in penal colony for assaulting police in Moscow
According to the investigators, the man was detained last August after residents of a building on Leningradskoye Shosse complained about an intoxicated man who started an argument with several women
Read more
Over ten protesters detained at unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow
On Saturday, rallies in support of Furgal were held in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities
Read more
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Read more
US finds it increasingly hard to track Russian submarines, Pentagon admits
US also sees Russia's cruise missile development as a threat
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
Troops in central Russia receive over 100 latest vehicles
The new vehicles will provide logistics support for the largest force-on-force drills that will run in mid-August and involve the armies stationed in Siberia and the Volga area, according to the chief of the District’s Automobile and Armor Service
Read more
Russian paratroopers to get high-speed buggies based on latest armored vehicles
The need for creating the buggy was demonstrated at the Center-2019 strategic command and staff drills in September 2019, according to Airborne Force Commander Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov
Read more
Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says
The prime minister noted that 17 scientific and research institutions in the country were developing the vaccine
Read more
Russia successfully tests vertical take-off and landing cyclocopter
As its advantage compared to a helicopter, the cyclocopter features better maneuverability, considerably smaller dimensions and shielded rotors, according to the Advanced Research Foundation CEO
Read more
Russia will open borders on reciprocal basis, no specific decisions yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian government and its anti-coronavirus crisis center are in charge of the issue
Read more
Russian intelligence chief expects Minsk detention incident to be settled
The SVR chief also said that the Belarusian media’s comments on the incident were quite illogical
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Zelensky and his predecessors to discuss Minsk deal
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recommended to gather for a four-way meeting and try to understand what was written down in the Minsk agreements
Read more
Race for military dominance in Europe may bring back Cold War times - diplomat
Alexander Grushko thinks "that it should be understood sooner or later that a policy that fails to respect lawful interests of all member states of the OSCE region is counterproductive"
Read more
Russians detained in Belarus were first from 180-200-strong group, Lukashenko claims
Belarusian president also calls on law enforcers not to get tough on detained Russians
Read more
Any disinfectant can kill novel coronavirus — Russian chief sanitary doctor
According to the latest statistics, over 17.8 million people have been infected worldwide
Read more
Russian sanitary watchdog chief says sure of safety of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine
Anna Popova stressed that there had never been vaccines with questionable safety on the Russian market
Read more
COVID-19 dies in room temperature water in 72 hours, study says
With the increase in water temperature the number of viable viral particles decreases significantly
Read more
Press review: Arrest spat impacts Minsk-Moscow ties and will Russia grill its tech giants
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 31
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Two space tourists to blast off to ISS in late 2021 - Roscosmos
Roscosmos also informed that the agency is in talks with a few American companies to send tourists to the ISS
Read more
Russia to resume international flights starting August 1
Flights will be performed from airports of Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Russia mulls full resumption of international air travel from August 11 — sources
Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russia launches production of latest Armata tanks
It is also preparing the Armata for export, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
First regular international flight lands in Russia after coronavirus restrictions lifted
A Turkish Airlines plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport at 01:03 on Saturday
Read more
Russia aims to become world’s first country to approve coronavirus vaccine — CNN
Russian officials said they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine
Read more
Russia reopens the border with Abkhazia
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to reopen the border
Read more
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 challenge attractiveness of investing in EU, says OMV
As the company's CEO stated, sanctions are a political issue, which requires a political response that should be given by politicians, not companies
Read more
Moscow notes unscrupulous US attempts to accuse Russia of dangerous missile defense plans
Read more
Bulgaria looks forward to welcoming Russian tourists
According to the Tourism Ministry, Bulgaria’s aviation authorities have informed Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency that they are ready to resume flights to Russia after receiving the relevant permission, while consular services were ready to promptly issue visas
Read more
Russia’s Vector research center plans to launch COVID-19 vaccine production in November
Closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for people from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination
Read more
Russia to resume flights to and from Switzerland on August 15
Flights between Moscow and Geneva will be carried out once a week
Read more
Washington sees importance of cooperation with Russia in Arctic — official
"When you look at research and science, at search and rescue, disaster management and so forth - this is important," the official said
Read more
Russia to make several million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month by 2021, says minister
According to the sanitary watchdog, 26 coronavirus vaccine options are being developed at 17 research institutions in Russia
Read more
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Aeroflot plans using 200 SSJ 100, MC-21 airplanes by 2026
The aircraft fleet in total is planned to be expanded to about 520
Read more
All volunteers develop coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trial
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Read more
First regular international flight departs Moscow’s Sheremetyevo after restrictions lifted
The Federal Air Transport Agency said earlier that the aircraft operating the flight was capable of carrying up to 400 passengers
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG appeals EU court ruling in Gas Directive action
Directive 2019/692 extends certain rules of the internal market in natural gas to pipelines from third countries
Read more
Russian biologists find new hints of natural origin of COVID-19
The researchers discovered unusual mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genome that substantially increased after the virus was transmitted to humans
Read more
Euro reaches 88 rubles first time from March 30 - trading data
Read more
Serial production of Russia’s first electric car to begin in late 2020 — minister
"It is clear that the pandemic somehow affected the project’s development," Denis Manturov said
Read more
Russia to give tit-for-tat response to EU sanctions over alleged cyberattacks
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow has repeatedly invited the European Union to step up a professional dialogue on problems in the information sphere or to use the existing United Nations and OSCE channels and mechanisms
Read more
Russian prime minister signs decree allowing entry for Swiss citizens
The flights with this country are expected to be resumed on a mutual basis since August 15
Read more
Vaccination against COVID-19 to be optional in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said people show huge interest in the vaccine
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Embassy consul dismisses Minsk’s allegations of Russians’ collusion with opposition
Belarus announced the detention of 33 Russian nationals on the night of July 29, claiming that they were members of a private military company
Read more
Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight
Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland
Read more