ZTE appoints Ni Fei as its President of Mobile Devices to strengthen resource for 5G

SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has named Ni Fei as its President of Mobile Devices. Mr. Ni is to take full charge of ZTE's mobile devices business while at the same time he continues to act as President of Nubia Technology Co., Ltd.

Ni Fei joined ZTE in 2001, and has been engaged in ZTE's terminal product operation since 2004. In 2012, he participated in the establishment of Nubia and became the General Manager of Nubia Smartphones. In May 2019, he acted as President of Nubia.

With rich experience in terminal products, domestic open market and overseas markets, Mr. Ni has been committed to technical innovations. He has taken the lead to create China's first full Netcom mobile phone (Nubia Z5). Moreover, Mr. Ni has led the design of the industry's first bezel-less smartphone (Nubia Z9), and the industry's first bezel-less full-screen product (Z17S). In 2018, he embarked on the niche market of gaming mobile phone, launching Redmagic.

Taking the terminal business as an important part of the company's end-to-end capabilities, ZTE will continue to consolidate technological advantages, and further strengthen its investment in 5G, IoT, chipsets, and other related fields.

ZTE has been committed to developing a series of diversified 5G terminal devices portfolio, to satisfy the diverse requirements of operators, enterprise users, and consumers in multiple service scenarios. By means of a complete 5G terminal devices portfolio, ZTE is devoted to empowering a wide range of industries and demonstrating its leading capabilities in 5G end-to-end solutions.

Oriented towards the consumer market, ZTE will adhere to the quality strategy and explore the market requirements brought by new technologies and experiences, so as to seek a breakthrough, with the focus on domestic open market of mobile phones.

In terms of the industry and government & enterprise markets, ZTE's cloud platform is the foundation. Concentrating on the tech-driven fields, such as CPE, vehicle-mounted terminal, and module, ZTE will create integrated solutions for Industrial IoT (I-IoT), Consumer IoT (C-IoT), and Vehicle IoT (V-IoT).

Moving forward, Ni Fei will lead the team to grasp the medium-term and long-term opportunities of 5G and IoT, to address the changes and challenges in global terminal markets.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

