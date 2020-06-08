Nanjing to hold virtual tech week

NANJING, China, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's eastern city Nanjing will hold 2020 Nanjing Tech Week on June 22-26, showcasing latest technologies, according to the event's organizing committee.

Nanjing Tech Week centers around the theme of "Understanding City Innovation", with virtual exhibitions of over 460 latest technologies, landmark projects, solutions for local developments, as well as video displays and 25 webinars.

Activities of the week-long event go virtual, as conferences will be held remotely with scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, bankers participating via video link supported by 5G, VR and AR technologies, an online platform set up showcasing local progress in innovation, international exchanges and regional cooperation. Also on the website ( https://www.nanjingtech.cn ) are an entrepreneur contest and forums designed to increase interactivity.

As of June 5, nearly 3,000 participants confirmed their attendance including Chinese and foreign academicians, high-ranking government officials, relevant government agencies, presidents of universities and research institutes, prominent entrepreneurs, and investors.

As one of the signature activities of the 2020 Nanjing Tech Week, the entrepreneurship contest will conduct roadshows and recruitment, with over 100 preliminary selections, so far attracting hundreds of projects participating in the category of software information services, new energy vehicles, biomedicine, AI, and integrated circuits. The finals will be held on June 25 in Nanjing, with Hangzhou and a Russian city as two virtual venue. The number of online audiences is expected to exceed one million.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=364866

Caption: Theme of Nanjing Tech Week "Understanding City Innovation"

CONTACT: Mr. Zhang, Tel: +86-10-63074558