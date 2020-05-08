Risen Energy ships first batch of 500W modules

NINGBO, China, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- April 30 was an important and busy day for Risen Energy at its Ninghai Headquarters in Zhejiang province. After carefully preparation and packaging, the company's first batch of 500W modules were shipped and on their way before the start of China's May Day holiday.

Risen Energy has overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 epidemic which had hindered production at most facilities across the country since the beginning of this year. The company has achieved a full return to work and resumption of production with the strong support of local government. To ensure that production levels resumed to what it was before the epidemic and at the same time, prevent and control potential resurgence of COVID-19, Risen Energy had to undertake stringent measures. Furthermore, to overcome production and logistics issues, Risen Energy conducted a science-based analysis to come up with a reasonable arrangement and methodology for managing the workforce based on the company's unique challenges, ensuring the smooth dispatch of every outstanding batch of orders.

This batch of 500W modules were shipped to Malaysian-based Tokai Engineering, which had ordered a 20MW batch of 500W modules from Risen Energy in March. As a pioneer in launching the world's first 500W high-efficiency modules, Risen Energy provided the modules using the G12 monocrystalline silicon wafer with module efficiency up to 20.8% to Tokai. The modules can reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 6% and the balance-of-system (BOS) cost by 9.6%, while increasing single line output by 30%.

With the application of larger silicon wafers, the PV module sector is gradually entering the 5.0 era, with Risen Energy playing a leadership role in embracing the transformation that is taking place across the sector. Behind the launch of the landmark 500W high-efficiency modules is Risen Energy's R & D team's dedication to product perfection and aspiration for excellence. The company has planned a 3-gigawatt capacity for the series of modules and is on track to achieve mass production in the second quarter. In the third quarter, they will commence large-scale shipments.

High-quality products backed by excellent service are the cornerstones of Risen Energy. The company consistently strives to enhance customer satisfaction. Shipping the 500W modules order on time despite the challenges brought about by the lockdown have been highly appreciated by Tokai Engineering.

