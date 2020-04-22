"Say Hello to Life" celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with new mini-series

BEIJING, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the hit variety show produced by China Central Television, "Say Hello to Life", introduces a series of episodes that explore humanity and nature in Chinese thought.

In the latest series, bamboo takes center stage. Throughout the centuries, humans have developed an affinity for this evergreen plant that has given inspiration to many artists, songwriters and poets. Lightweight yet durable, bamboo appears as an essential component of life for people throughout history, from furniture to ancient weapons. "Say Hello to Life" takes the audience on a journey of discovery, retracing the footprints of bamboo across China to discover the hidden philosophy the Bamboo forests yearn to tell.

The speed of maturity of bamboo is extremely slow, but the buds that develop into shoots play a dramatic role in the growth of a new culm. Once they take root, bamboo shoots can grow at staggering rates of up to 30 centimeters every day, making them one of the fastest-growing plants in the world.

"Witnessing the traits of bamboo is witnessing the magic of nature, and a symbol of humankind. Like bamboo through hardship, we throw away arrogant minds. With endurance, we hone our strength over time," said Negmat, the host of the show.

"This is the essence of the journey we are taking with the audience. When we approach nature with reverence, we realize all things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, comprehending the depth of our existence," he said.

"Come join us and embrace nature and experience a new world when we step 'out of the woods' once more," he added.

"Say Hello to Life" airs on CCTV 3 and CCTV.com at 9: 30 pm GMT+8 every Wednesday.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/cctvcom/.

To watch the show, please visit playlist on YouTube.

CONTACT: Shush Xin, +86-18911801139, 289761158@qq.com