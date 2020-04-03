{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Techstars Launches Global Online Startup Weekend Events Aimed at Fighting COVID-19

Calling inventors, innovators and developers from all over the world to come together to tackle virus-related issues in the first-of-its-kind series hosted in more than 60 countries

BOULDER, Colorado, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, the global platform for investment and innovation, today announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Global Online Startup Weekend, "Unite to Fight COVID-19." The company is calling on anyone with an idea or desire to help. Participants will work together from home with others in their country, spending their weekend tackling the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Community leaders from more than 60 countries have pledged their time to help organize this event, which will focus on developing COVID-19-related solutions unique to each country. Each online Startup Weekend will be run at a country level, with support from both Techstars staff and volunteers. During the live, online event, innovators, developers, inventors and more will come together to develop prototypes that could solve some of the biggest challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Startup Weekend has always been an amazing opportunity for entrepreneurs and startups to refine their ideas and gain exposure to collaborators, investors and sponsors. It was immediately clear to us that we could apply this same model to address the many challenges we are all facing from the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Brown, Co-founder and CEO of Techstars. "We've quickly pivoted our approach to Startup Weekend programming to bring together hundreds, hopefully thousands, of people to create solutions for some of the problems arising from this crisis. We already have incredible support and are hopeful that volunteers will see what we are doing and sign up to join us."

Twenty teams from around the world will be selected to go on to participate in a Techstars Innovation Bootcamp experience.

Anyone interested in joining their local country event as a participant, mentor, sponsor, or a volunteer for the organizing team, please complete this form. Find updates and see which countries are already signed up here.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began to affect communities around the world, Techstars has made a variety of changes to programming and community engagement to keep people safe and still continue supporting startups and innovators in this time of great need. Learn more about Techstars' efforts and find resources and perspectives at techstars.com/covid.

About Techstars

Techstars is the global platform for investment and innovation. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of more than $26 Billion. www.techstars.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897891/Techstars_Logo.jpg  

CONTACT: Marney Burbidge, techstars@barokas.com

Huawei Atlas 900 AI Cluster Wins the Red Dot Award 2020
Read more
Russia's Rosneft stops operations in Venezuela
Russia’s government acquires assets of company in this country
Read more
US and Russia will continue providing assistance to each other — spokesperson
Spokesperson for the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus said that "the United States is committed to the global fight against COVID-19"
Read more
Press review: Russian coal immune to coronavirus and Houthis flex muscles against Saudis
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 31
Read more
Rock icon Sting dedicates new song to Italy’s coronavirus victims
The new song is about those, who in their hour of need, happened to be far away from their friends and families
Read more
Putin to deliver new address to the nation on Thursday
It can be expected starting from 16:00 Moscow Time
Read more
Russian antiviral drug being tested in China as treatment for new coronavirus
The drug can be used as a treatment for 15 types of flu
Read more
Russia sends plane with medical equipment to US — Trump
The US has more than 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 2,900 deaths
Read more
More than 20% of coronavirus cases in Russia asymptomatic, says official
Some 14% are in critical condition and show signs of pneumonia
Read more
Putin's second address to the nation on coronavirus pandemic
The president prolonged paid non-working days for Russians until April 30
Read more
OPEC+ talks may be held next week, source says
Earlier, Saudi Arabia called on to urgently convene a meeting of OPEC+ countries
Read more
Press review: China’s economy on the rebound and Russia may pass virus peak in ten days
Top stories in the Russian press on April 2
Read more
Russia’s consumer watchdog says 166,600 are under medical monitoring due to coronavirus
It is also highlighted that as of Thursday, the watchdog’s laboratories carried out 223,509 coronavirus tests
Read more
No talks yet of new deal to replace OPEC+ to stabilize oil market — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the situation in the energy markets, including the oil market, was discussed during a recent telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Read more
US secretary of energy holds telephone talks with Russian energy minister
The US Department of Energy said that "Secretary Brouillette and Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak had a productive discussion on the current volatility in global oil markets"
Read more
Russia to buy 1,200 more ambulances
So far, a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Press review: WHO commends Russia’s COVID-19 fight and Saudis seek to end Yemen war
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 1
Read more
Saudi Arabia calls to urgently discuss oil market situation
The Kingdom calls for an urgent meeting for OPEC+ group and other countries, with aim of reaching a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets
Read more
UK company behind La Stampa’s article claiming Russian aid to Italy useless — diplomat
The diplomat stressed that separate dealers are trying to use Italy’s tragedy for their own benefit
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigates sink enemy submarine in Mediterranean drills
The crew of a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense force provided support from the air, the Fleet’s press office reported
Read more
Russia not holding dialogue on oil issues with Saudi Arabia, says Kremlin
Meanwhile the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the relationship between the two countries are "at a fairly high level"
Read more
Russian envoy to US slams criticism of Russia's aid to Italy as cynical
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russian military doctors in Italy are fighting against the global threat of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russian scientists ready to develop coronavirus cure from survivors’ blood in 30 days
Some 500 ml of coronavirus survivor’s blood plasma is needed to make a cure
Read more
Brent up in price by more than 46%
The price of WTI oil is growing by 24.8% - up to $ 25.67 per barrel.
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases top 3,500
The death toll has risen to 30
Read more
Russian plane with medical aid for US lands in New York
A well-informed source told TASS that the aircraft could be unloaded starting at 5:00pm
Read more
Ill-wishers would prefer coronavirus disaster in Russia, says ambassador to US
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the coronavirus pandemic can only be countered by joining efforts
Read more
Russians to be fined up to $3,800 for breaking coronavirus quarantine
These fines are outlined in the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses approved by the State Duma on Tuesday
Read more
Kremlin denies Putin’s recent phone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
The spokesman did not give any assumptions why Trump had mentioned a conversation between Putin and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Northern Fleet cutting-edge frigate sails to shipyard in Russia’s northwest for upgrade
A source in the domestic defense industry earlier told TASS that Russia’s latest Tsirkon hypersonic missile would be test-launched several times from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in 2020
Read more
Two Russian Navy ships make call at South Africa’s Cape Town
A coronavirus quarantine, which is in effect in Cape Town and on the entire territory of the Republic of South Africa, stalled the ceremony to welcome the Russian ships by representatives of the South African Army, the Mayor’s Office and the public
Read more
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Read more
Top brass slams La Stampa’s claims about Russian mission in Italy as propaganda
The spokesman points out that the newspaper hides behind the ideals of freedom of speech and pluralism to juggle with the cheapest Russophobic fakes of the Cold War era, relying on anonymous "high-ranking" sources
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 4,100
A total of 34 people have died
Read more
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
Russia may send plane with medical equipment to US by end of day
The assistance was agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Monday
Read more
Venezuelan officials reject US initiative on transitional government
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that Venezuela "will never agree to any type of external governance by a foreign government"
Read more
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Read more
Russia slams NATO approaches during pandemic as counter-productive to unifying agenda
The reaction from the Foreign Ministry came in the wake of North Macedonia’s accession to NATO
Read more
Construction of two Russian amphibious assault ships behind schedule
The delay is due to the the designer’s failure to timely provide the working design documentation, according to the TASS source
Read more
Friends in times of trouble: China set to team up with Russia to defeat global pandemic
The diplomat underscored that Beijing would always remember the support provided by Russia during troubling times, when China was trudging through a dire epidemiologic situation
Read more
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Read more
Russia calls on Baku, Yerevan to refrain from using force
On March 30, Armenia and Azerbaijan reported armed clashes on the border near the Voskevan settlement, which led to casualties
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 2,700, death toll hits 24
24 people have died over the entire period
Read more
Russia hopes for joint work with US in fight against pandemic, thanks China for its cargo
The diplomat recalled the US Department of State’s statement regarding the importance of joint efforts to fight against the coronavirus
Read more
Oil producers, consumers should find solutions to soften situation, says Putin
The oil price drop and the coronavirus pandemic impact became "a double blow" for the national economy, the President said
Read more
Russian Railways withdraws from projects in Iran
The company has stopped work on electrification of the Garmsar - Inche Burun line and closes a branch in Tehran, it informed
Read more
Russian plane with medical equipment departs for US
A spokesperson for the US Administration told TASS that the US authorities are expecting the Russian plane to arrive on Wednesday
Read more
West opposes Russia’s proposal in UN General Assembly to reject sanctions
Earlier the UN General Assembly passed an alternative and wider draft declaration on solidarity in countering COVID-19 pandemic, which ignored the UN Secretary General’s urge to lift sanctions
Read more