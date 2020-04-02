Roscongress Foundation Sole Organizer of Russia-Kazakhstan and Russia-Uzbekistan Forums

Moscow, 2 April. A decree of the Russian Government has approved the Roscongress Foundation as the sole procurement executor of the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia for the preparation and holding of forums for interregional cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan and Russia and Uzbekistan. The document has been published on the Official legal information Internet portal.

"Interregional cooperation forums seek to develop and strength relations between the Russian Federation and its neighbours – Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Abkhazia, and Uzbekistan. The forums are traditionally attended by heads of state, which testifies to the high status, significance, and effectiveness of the communication platforms. This creates a place of trust and open dialogue between representatives of government, business, and public organizations", - Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov said.

By 10 December 2020, the Roscongress Foundation will conclude a state contract with the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia for the provision of services for the preparation and holding of a forum for interregional cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan. A similar document will be signed for 2021 for the organization of the 17th Russia and Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.

"Strong partner relations tie Russia and Uzbekistan. The development of interregional cooperation between our countries will serve as impetus for the launch of new business projects and the conclusion of agreements in various fields. The initiative to hold such forums came from the heads of our two states, and, for our part, we are ready for active cooperation with the Roscongress Foundation in the process of preparing for the event and generating the content of the business programme", - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov said.

The Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum, the Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum, the Abkhaz-Russian Business Forum, the Russian-Kyrgyz Interregional Conference, the Russia-Tajikistan Interregional Cooperation Conference, and the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum are all part of a series of events organized by the Roscongress Foundation aimed at developing relations with neighbouring republics. Interregional cooperation forums have established themselves as an effective tool for strengthening bilateral relations and diversifying business contacts and communication between government and business representatives of two states.

For reference: in September 2019, an agreement was signed in Tashkent between the Roscongress Foundation and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in holding high-level events in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

