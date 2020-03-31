Infortrend Launches Next-Gen Storage Server for Optimized Surveillance Solution

TAIPEI, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, launches EonServ 5000 Gen2, which combines NVR server and data storage in one device to deliver a ready-to-use surveillance solution. Compared to previous solutions, the Gen2 improvements include advanced Intel CPU support, up to 64GB memory capacity, and SAS 12Gb/s high speed transmission with PB-level storage capacity.

Integration of servers and storage devices is a major trend in the future for enterprise applications, for it reduces deployment and management complexity, and, hence, reduces the total costs of ownership. Infortrend's EonServ storage server, featuring certified Milestone XProtect® VMS, is compatible with various IP-cameras and digital video recorders. As an open platform, Milestone VMS allows users to deliver versatile functionality that caters to their needs. Besides Milestone VMS, EonServ also supports the leading VMS, such as Genetic and Digifort, to provide the best video performance to customers.

The EonServ 5000 Gen2 is designed with Intel Core i3 and Xeon E processors for more than 50% performance enhancement. Its memory capacity and transmission speed now both double up to 64GB and 12Gb/s drive interface. Moreover, the OS disk slot has been upgraded to removable slot design, making the replacement and maintenance easier. From power supplies and fans to controller, all the key components adopt modular design to lower maintenance complexity and provide fast and precise technical support.

EonServ 5000 Gen2 Product Highlights

Data storage and NVR server integration

Milestone VMS certified, and Genetec and Digifort support for the best-performance video quality

Supports up to 316 disks via expansion enclosures with up to 4PB storage capacity

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

