Realizing Smart Healthcare with Infortrend Future-Proof HPC Storage Solutions

TAIPEI, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, announces that its high performance and high availability storage solutions are designed to address the ever-growing demands for HPC (high performance computing) applications, including smart healthcare that requires super-fast data transfer for medical file sharing and archive.

As the demand for a more efficient and dynamic medical system is increasing rapidly, people urge for a reliable HIS (hospital information system) that facilitates remote EHR (electronic health records) sharing and diagnosis, or even precise genetic tests. To address this demand, a powerful storage system is essential for medical institutions to streamline data management.

"Smart healthcare and many other heavy-duty applications are what we call HPC applications because they require high-speed processing to support real-time data transfer or data analysis. Both the storage performance and capacity need to deliver the highest level of capabilities. In light of this, Infortrend has introduced EonStor CS scale-out NAS to provide a highly scalable and future-proof storage solutions for HPC," mentioned Frank Lee, Senior Manager of Product Planning.

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS solution that allows enterprises to handle massive data via its scalable capacity and linear-increasing performance. By adding more nodes, EonStor CS offers an easier and more cost-effective way of managing growing data in the agile data environment while reducing consequent performance bottlenecks.

To simplify management of large amounts of storage nodes in HPC applications, Infortrend offers browser-based EonOne management software that guides users to deploy the EonStor CS cluster with a setup wizard and manage the cluster via the graphical platform.

Learn more about EonStor CS

Learn more about Infortrend's HPC Solutions

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Infortrend Technology, Inc., Winnie Tsai, +886-2-2226-0126 #8557, winnie.tsai@infortrend.com