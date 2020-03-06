{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Double-digit profitability growth at Natura &Co in Q4

Growth at all three brands, in a year marked by the acquisition of Avon Products, Inc.

SÃO PAULO, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co posted another strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2019, with revenue growth in all three of its brands, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop, and a 12.2% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

The fourth-quarter performance caps another transformational year for Natura &Co as it announced the acquisition of Avon Products, Inc. in May 2019, creating the world's fourth-largest pure play beauty group and a leader in the Direct-to-Consumer space, with a portfolio of iconic brands. That transaction officially closed on January 3, 2020.

Natura &Co's consolidated net revenue reached R$4.7 billion in Q4, up 7.3% on a reported basis and up 6.1% at constant currency. Adjusted EBITDA was R$816.7 million, up by a strong 12.2%. Underlying Operating Income (UOI), which excludes one-off items, was up in Q4 by a very strong 18.2%. Net income, at 14.3 million Reais, was impacted by Avon-related acquisition costs and taxes related to the creation of the Natura &Co Holding company. 

In the full-year, consolidated net revenue grew 7.8% on a reported basis and 7.0% at constant currency to 14.4 billion Reais. Adjusted EBITDA was up 7.5% to 2.0 billion Reais and UOI increased 5.7%.

The quarter also saw Natura &Co make new advances in sustainability: Natura became the first beauty company in Brazil to obtain the Green Patent from INPI, the National Institute of Intellectual Property, for the use of residue assets from Brazil's biodiversity as production inputs, while The Body Shop won Ethical Corporation's Plastics Innovation award for its Community Fair Trade program.

Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of Natura &Co, declared: "2019 was another year of profitable growth and transformation for Natura &Co, as we continued to make significant progress in building a multi-brand, multi-channel, purpose-driven group. Our results continue to demonstrate our ability to serve an ever-increasing number of customers across price points and distribution channels.

Natura posted further growth while evolving its Relationship Selling model and multichannel strategy; The Body Shop continued to successfully implement its ongoing transformation plan and expanded margin; and Aesop's business picked up strongly in the fourth quarter, resulting in another year of solid double-digit growth.

The year 2019 was of course marked by the announcement of our acquisition of Avon, which we successfully closed ahead of schedule just after the New Year. We continue to see major growth opportunities and potential to unlock significant synergies. With Avon we are creating a group even more committed to making positive social, economic and environmental impact, with a stronger voice to advocate for causes that matter to us. Together, we have started our journey to build not the best beauty company in the world, but the best beauty company FOR the world." 

The Natura brand's adjusted net revenue in Brazil was up 3.0% in Q4, a very strong performance as it came against a very challenging comparable base. Productivity per consultant rose for the 13th consecutive quarter. Natura's digital platform now has over 900,000 users in Brazil and online sales grew in double-digits. Latam also saw growth of 10.6% in net revenue in Brazilian Reais and a stronger 28.9% in constant currency. Argentina posted a strong performance despite a challenging market environment, and Mexico and Colombia also delivered growth. EBITDA and margin increased in Q4 both in Brazil and in Latam. In the full year, sales were up 4.0% in Brazil and 13.5% in Latam (+23.9% in constant currency).

The Body Shop continues to make headway in its transformation plan. Net revenue was up 6.7% in Reais in Q4. Sales grew 5.4% in the UK, underscoring the brand's attractiveness in its biggest market. Adjusted EBITDA was up 7.8% with margin up 20 basis points. Full-year sales rose 6.3% and Adjusted EBITDA was up 15.5%, with margin up 90 basis points.

Aesop delivered an exceptional performance. Revenue increased 25.78% in Reais and 13.4% at constant currency. Like-for-like retail sales growth was 7% in the quarter, and Aesop opened seven new signature stores in the period, bringing the total to 247. EBITDA grew 44.8% in the quarter, with margin growing by 360 basis points. In the full year, sales rose 22.5% in Reais and 12.3% at constant currency, while EBITDA was up 40.0%, with margin expansion of 210 basis points.

Natura &Co's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 2.41 times at year-end, decreasing from 2.71x in Q4-18, helped by solid cash-flow generation. The group is on track to achieve its target of reducing the company's leverage to the pre-The Body Shop acquisition level of 1.4 times by 2021.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co posted net revenues of R$ 13.4 billion in 2018. The four companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment, leader in direct sales. Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that seeks to make a positive difference in the world. The Australian beauty brand Aesop was established in 1987 with a quest to create a range of superlative products for skin, hair and the body.

Caution about forward-looking statements

Statements in this communication (or in the documents it incorporates by reference) that are not historical facts or information may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Among other things, these forward looking statements may include statements regarding the proposed transaction involving Natura and Avon; beliefs relating to value creation as a result of a proposed transaction involving Natura and Avon; the expected timetable for completing the transaction; benefits and synergies of the transaction; future opportunities for the combined company; and any other statements regarding Avon's and Natura's future beliefs, expectations, plans, intentions, financial condition or performance. In some cases, words such as "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan," "believe," "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "planned," "potential," "can," "expectation," "could," "will," "would" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Natura's and Avon's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Natura's and Avon's control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Natura or Avon to predict these events or how they may affect Natura or Avon. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictors of future events. Except as required by law, neither Natura nor Avon has any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Natura's and/or Avon's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, (a) the parties' ability to consummate the transaction or satisfy the conditions to the completion of the transaction, including the receipt of shareholder approvals and the receipt of regulatory approvals required for the transaction on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; (b) the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the transaction; (c) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (d) the risk that integration of Avon's operations with those of Natura will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; (e) the failure of the proposed transaction to close for any other reason; (f) the effect of the announcement of the transaction on customer and consultant relationships and operating results (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees or customers); (g) dilution caused by Natura's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; (h) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (i) the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; (j) the possibility that the intended accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transactions are not achieved; (k) those risks described in Section 4 of Natura's Reference Form for 2018, version 15, which was filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission on April 24, 2019; and (l) those risks described in Item 1A of Avon's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

(For purposes of comparison, the results in this press release exclude the IFRS 16 new accounting standard for lease agreements. The reported results, including the impacts of IFRS 16, are disclosed in the company's financial statements. Adjusted results exclude effects that are not considered recurring not comparable between the periods under analysis.)

Press Contact, Brunswick Group, + 55 11 3076-7620, gkivitz@brunswickgroup.com

CNPC Continues Orderly Overseas Oil and Gas Operations Despite COVID-19 Outbreak
Read more
New coronavirus case registered in Italian national in Russia
The infected person sought medical assistance with common cold symptoms
Read more
Russia accepts no Taliban’s monopoly of power in Afghanistan — envoy
According to a peace treaty signed between the US and the Taliban movement, the intra-Afghan talks on permanent and comprehensive ceasefire must begin on March 10
Read more
Ankara’s actions in Idlib aim to halt Syrian advance in the east, says Assad
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has deployed troops to Syria following US orders, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said
Read more
Russia regrets EU supported government coup in Ukraine — top diplomat
At a joint news conference following talks with his Finnish counterpart, the Russian foreign minister advised the European Union members to familiarize themselves with the newly available facts about the onset of the 2014 government coup in Ukraine
Read more
Turkish soldier killed in Syria’s Idlib — Turkish defense minister
On February 27, Turkey launched another operation in Syria, the Spring Shield, targeting Syrian government army facilities and manpower
Read more
Russia calls for avoiding hasty assessments of situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that tensions had escalated in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to a lack of trust between the three state-forming nations regarding key justice reforms
Read more
Putin discusses Idlib crisis with Russia’s Security Council
The tensions in Syria’s Idlib region escalated on February 27 after militants unleashed a large-scale offensive, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Belarus
The Belarusian Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case on February 28
Read more
FSB busts international terrorist group’s cell in Russia’s south
The cell’s ringleader was a citizen of Afghanistan who was recruiting residents of the Rostov Region into the ranks of international terrorist structures active in the Afghan-Pakistani area, according to official statement
Read more
Iranian revolutionary guard chief claims coronavirus may be a US biological weapon
Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 80 countries and territories, with the largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China being detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy
Read more
Turkish observation posts in Idlib merge with fortified terrorist positions — ministry
Russian air base in Hmeymim has been subjected to daily shellings by militants because Turkey had not fulfilled its commitments on establishing a demilitarized area in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia’s top brass to unveil new heavy flamethrower at Moscow’s Victory Day parade
Overall, the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 will involve 225 weapon systems, of which over 20 latest models will be demonstrated for the first time
Read more
Erdogan expects ceasefire to be declared in Idlib following Moscow talks
Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said he was hopeful that talks between Putin and Erdogan would make it possible to figure out the causes of the Idlib crisis and measures to end it
Read more
MiG rolls out intellectual g-force protection system for fighter jets
The new intellectual system, which works in conjunction with the helmet display system, would allow the pilot to not get distracted by the dashboard and concentrate on the mission
Read more
Putin, Erdogan meet in Moscow on Thursday to discuss Idlib crisis
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier stressed that Moscow was committed to the Sochi agreements, favored Syria’s territorial integrity, supported Syria’s determination to continue the fight against terrorist groups
Read more
Kremlin uses regular measures accessible to all to protect Putin from coronavirus
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that there had been no complications with coronavirus in Moscow
Read more
Putin says economic situation not ideal, but stability serves as basis for development
The Russian president shared his vision of the difference between economic stability and stagnation
Read more
First all-female Raptor patrol boat crew arrives in St. Petersburg for training
The crew will familiarize itself with the boat systems, including the engine, the radioelectronic armament and means of communication and navigation and will hone its boat control skills, the Navy commander informed
Read more
Terrorists plotted to carry out chemical attack in Syria’s Saraqib — reconciliation center
Due to the lack of experience and skills of dealing with chemical substances, the militants broke the seal what resulted in a leak
Read more
Putin spotlights Kaspersky as Russia’s potential answer to Elon Musk
The Russian president added that Kaspersky was not the only frontrunner
Read more
Putin-Erdogan negotiations are over
The meeting lasted almost 6 hours
Read more
Putin stresses 2008 promise to prevent rerun of 1998 meltdown was full of risk
According to Putin, the authorities were facing an urgent task - "to prevent the economy from collapsing and the public’s savings from being wiped out"
Read more
New attempts to "destabilize" situation in Russia unacceptable — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we need guarantees that it is impossible to slide back in the direction to which we do not want to return"
Read more
US airstrike on Taliban in Afghanistan blatantly violates peace treaty — envoy
According to Reuters report citing US Armed Forces source, the US conducted airstrike on the Taliban fighters in Afghanistan province of Helmand on Wednesday
Read more
Press review: Can Turkey be talked into compromise and fallout of Moscow exiting OPEC deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, March 5
Read more
Turkey uses Idlib crisis to strengthen its presence in Syria, expert says
According to the expert, the Turkish government justifies its policy by the alleged threat of "Kurdish militants" infiltration, but have no real evidence of such events
Read more
China welcomes Russia’s initiative to hold UN Security Council summit
On March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that US President Donald Trump had confirmed his participation in the summit
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
NATO has no intention to develop de-escalation and trust measures with Russia — Lavrov
The top diplomat expressed his regret over the Alliance's "practical actions," including the Defender-Europe 20 military exercise launched by the US
Read more
Close ties between Russian,Turkish leaders help find solutions to world issues, says Putin
The Russian leader reminded that this was the third meeting with the Turkish leader so far this year
Read more
Press review: Erdogan using refugees to blackmail EU and Netanyahu’s party wins election
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 4
Read more
Putin to brief Assad on talks with Erdogan, says Kremlin
Read more
Moscow placed on high alert due to threat of coronavirus outbreak
The relevant document was published on the official Moscow government website
Read more
Putin says most ‘fake news’ on coronavirus spread in Russia comes from abroad
According to Putin, fake news can only be countered by timely and reliably informing people about the situation
Read more
Syrian air defense units repel two missile attacks, media reports say
According to SANA, Israeli planes fired missiles from the air space of Lebanon and from the Golan Heights
Read more
Press review: Moscow moves closer to Turkey’s foes and Serbia teeters between Russia, West
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 2
Read more
Aeroflot expects supplies of A350, SSJ 100 in this year
Ten SSJ-100 airplanes were to be delivered last year but were postponed
Read more
Over 100,000 refugees cross Turkey’s border with EU - Turkish interior minister
Earlier Reuters reported that Ankara had decided not to stop Syrian refugees seeking to reach Europe either by sea or by land
Read more
MSU shows best results in history in QS World University Rankings by Subject
Moscow State University ranked 21st in the world in Natural Sciences and 47th in Arts & Humanities
Read more
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Read more
Kremlin hopes those responsible for killing Russian ambassador to Turkey will be punished
A TASS correspondent earlier reported from the courtroom that the Ankara prosecutor’s office had demanded that five suspects in the case be acquitted
Read more
Talks with Erdogan were difficult but ended positively, says Putin
He said that he would like to thank all Turkish counterparts for the "hard, difficult but constructive work, which I believe has yielded positive results"
Read more
Putin highlights need for face-to-face conversation with Erdogan amid Idlib crisis
The Russian president hopes that the situation in Idlib will not ruin the country's relations with Turkey
Read more
Ukraine’s President Zelensky nominates Denis Shmygal as new prime minister
Earlier, Ukraine’s parliament approved resignation of Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk, which entailed resignation of the government
Read more
EU permanent representatives agree to extend individual sanctions against Russia
The EU Council is expected to endorse the decision without a discussion on March 12 and it will then be published in the official journal of the European Union
Read more
Ukraine’s PM tenders resignation
President Vladimir Zelensky, according to lawmaker Alexander Kachura, nominated Denis Shmygal as the next prime minister
Read more
Putin-Erdogan talks on Idlib crucial for resolving Syria issue, expert says
The talks are expected to take place on Thursday
Read more
Russia's security ensured for decades to come, US knows that — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that "Moscow and Washington face similar choices when it comes to how we will proceed with the issue of arms control"
Read more
Chinese researchers discover two different subtypes of the COVID-19 coronavirus
The L-type is more virulent, according to the research
Read more
Shipbuilders may deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy by May 9
The press office of the developer declined to comment on this information
Read more