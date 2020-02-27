{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Trina Solar launches ultra-high-power new modules, setting new benchmark for era of PV 5.0

CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a global leading provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, has formally unveiled its latest Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules and Tallmax V back sheet. Based on the 210mm large-size silicon wafer and monocrystalline PERC cell, the new modules come replete with several innovative design features allowing high power output of more than 500Wp and module efficiency up to 21%, consolidating the Company's leadership and embracing a new era of PV 5.0.

According to preliminary estimates from large-scale ground mounted power stations in China's Heilongjiang province, compared with conventional 410W bifacial double-glass modules, the 500W Duomax V can reduce the balance-of-system (BOS) cost by 6 to 8 per cent and the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) by 3 to 4 per cent. Trina Solar will formally start accepting orders in the second quarter of 2020 and is set to achieve mass production in the third quarter, with production capacity expected to exceed 5GW by the end of the year.

Based on its superior multi-busbar technology, Trina Solar's research and development team has introduced an innovative design that integrates advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies. This further reduces the resistance loss and significantly improves the anti-cracking, anti-hot spot performance of the modules while maximizing space utilization. By doing so, the scientists created high-power modules characterized by high efficiency and high reliability. If the traditional half-cut cell design were applied to 210mm ultra-large silicon wafers, the high current output characteristics of the modules could trigger system challenges, or cause the module to crack or run afoul of DC terminal limits.

In addition, the unique design of the new modules can ensure that the output current, open circuit voltage and mechanical load of the modules comply with relevant downstream technical safety specifications and can seamlessly connect with the existing mainstream PV system design. At the launch event, Trina Solar signed strategic cooperation agreements with POWERCHINA Jiangxi Electric Power Construction, China Energy Engineering Investment's Heilongjiang branch, Shouguang Power Investment Haobang New Energy, SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction and other power generation-related firms, paving the way for the full deployment of ultra-high-power modules in the terminal market.

Trina Solar vice general manage and executive vice president Yin Rongfang said, "Trina Solar has accumulated decades of experience in module design and manufacturing. We hope to drive the standardization of modules through our design and manufacturing advantages, which will not only benefit many segments in the industrial chain, but also enhances the design commonality of modules on the system side." Yin added, "In addition to the product itself, a good module requires consideration of its matching capability with existing systems. Thanks to Trina Solar'sexperience in tracking systems, integrated solution and ground power station projects, we explored and solved the potential challenges that could arise in the practical application of the system early in the research and development stage, and fully tapped the potential of the product. I believe our new modules will bring the photovoltaic market to the next stage."

Image: https://mgr.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/Vertex_v_dual.png  
Caption: Trina Solar unveiled its latest Duomax V bifacial double-glass modules
Source: Trina Solar

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is a global leading provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, with its main business focused on PV products, PV systems and smart energy solutions. Its business covers R&D, production and sales of PV modules, power stations and system equipment, PV power generation and operations services, smart microgrids, development and sales of multi-energy systems, as well as operation and management of energy cloud platforms. In 2018, the company took the lead in evolving into a brand in the world of energy IoT (internet of things), established the Trina Solar IoT Industry Development Alliance and the New Energy IoT Industry Innovation Center in concert with the industry's leading producers and research institutes both in and outside of China, built an innovative platform for research into energy IoT as well as an IoT ecosphere with numerous partners and is committed to becoming a global leader in the smart energy sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

CONTACT: Ching Wang, +86 21-60575302, qing.wang04@trinasolar.com

LONGi achieves AAA ranking status in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings
Read more
Putin backs idea of organizing voting on constitutional amendments on April 22
The day of the nationwide voting will not be a working day
Read more
Latest radar to enter service on Russian Arctic archipelago in mid-March
Upon the completion of the training on March 12, all the trainees will receive certificates giving them the right to operate radars of this type in the Arctic, according to the manufacturer
Read more
Syrian forces drive terrorists out of 16 settlements in southern Idlib
The Syrian forces have launched a mop-up operation in the residential quarters and a mine clearance effort in the streets
Read more
Belarus, Russia sign protocol on compensations for off-spec oil
The Russian side is ready to compensate for supplies of contaminated oil
Read more
Former Russian presidential aide believes Donbass will never be part of Ukraine again
When asked what Donbass meant for him, the official pointed out that for him, people came first
Read more
Oil era to last for at least 20 more years — Russian energy minister
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that "in absolute terms, the hydrocarbon economy will remain during the coming twenty years, and there is no way around it"
Read more
Kiev’s declaring ‘Crimea Occupation Day’ has nothing to do with real situation — Kremlin
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier signed a decree declaring Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol on February 26
Read more
Putin recalls being advised to use a double, but the idea was dropped
The Russian president recollected that in the early 2000s, he had been advised that a body double should substitute for him at events where the head of state might be at risk
Read more
Russia, Turkey preparing new series of consultations on Idlib - Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat noted that the Turkish military in Idlib understands that the fighting in the de-escalation zone is against terrorists
Read more
Putin announces plans to equip Russian military with advanced hardware
The president pointed out that most Russian weapons have no equivalents in the world
Read more
Anti-Russian speculations led to unprecedented degradation of Russian-US ties — embassy
Russian diplomats expressed their "deep concern about the new twist of speculations on the alleged Russian meddling in the US elections"
Read more
Military source: Reports Russian aircraft stopped Turkish forces’ attack in Idlib fake
"It is fake news," the source said
Read more
Two Russian Tu-142 aircraft perform scheduled flight over Barents Sea’s neutral waters
The flight lasted more than 12 hours
Read more
Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
Read more
First S-350 medium-range air defense system arrives for Russia’s Aerospace Force
The training center has already held an exercise to detect and eliminate a notional enemy aircraft
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports of airstrikes in Idlib on Monday
The ministry dismissed the claims as "deliberate misinformation"
Read more
First coronavirus cases confirmed in seven more countries
South Korea has the most coronavirus cases outside of China and Italy has been the most hit in Europe
Read more
Press review: Estonia drops territorial bid and Russia sanctions may rattle global markets
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 26
Read more
Russian army wiped out well-equipped terrorist groups in Syria, says Putin
They unhesitatingly showed their high professionalism and combat capabilities, their moral fiber and best features during the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic, Putin stressed
Read more
White Helmets wage information war against Syria — Russia’s intelligence chief
The Russian military has proven that the footage of alleged chemical weapon use in Syria’s Douma is fake, according to the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service
Read more
Putin outraged over calls to kill children of Russia’s National Guardsmen
According to the Russian president, this may throw the country off balance
Read more
Russian firm ready to produce no less than 12 Mi-38 multi-purpose helicopters a year
The Mi-38 medium multi-purpose helicopter can be used to transport cargoes and passengers
Read more
Russia test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile from ship for first time
The range of the Tsirkon missile flight exceeded 500 km, according to a source
Read more
Chinese envoy says coronavirus outbreak will be defeated, effective vaccine developed
According to Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, the vaccine developed in China has proven to be effective, but more tests need to be carried out
Read more
Putin praises society for intervening on Golunov’s behalf, saying it ‘made a difference’
The Russian president stressed that the investigation had to be thorough and carried out without any haste
Read more
Russian Pantsyr-S1 systems arrive in Serbia - defense minister
According to the Serbian mass media, two out of six Pantsyr-S1 systems reached Serbia via Bulgaria’s airspace
Read more
Russia’s generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jet to feature automatic landing system
The new device will enhance the safety of piloting in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Syrian sappers discover Turkish-made explosives while demining Aleppo vicinities
One sapper group defuses up to 30 dangerous objects daily, advancing no more than 300 meters, according to the military engineers
Read more
Crisis at UN grows over non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates — diplomat
Since the start of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, more than 20 Russian delegates have not been issued US visas
Read more
Estonia has no territorial claims to Russia — president
Prime Minister Juri Ratas and Defense Minister Juri Luik have also spoken in favor of its ratification
Read more
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal
It is impossible to counter modern means "with a rifle in one’s hand, a submachine-gun and even a machine-gun," the head of the Federation Council Defense and Security Committee said
Read more
US, Canadian, Norwegian military to carry out observation flight over Russia
Russian specialists will be present on board the aircraft to oversee that the flight is performed in accordance with the previously agreed parameters and includes equipment permitted by the treaty
Read more
Syrian troops withdraw from Nayrab in Idlib — media
According to the report, militants supported by Turkish artillery and tanks attacked positions held by the pro-governmental troops thrice in the past day
Read more
National Projects are about concrete tasks, resources, personal responsibility — Putin
The president pointed to problems arising from the fact that there are national goals and the National Projects as a means of achieving these goals
Read more
Erdogan hopes to meet with Putin on March 5 ‘in the worst-case scenario’
On February 21, Erdogan announced that Macron and Merkel offered Putin to hold a four-way summit on Syria on March 5 in Istanbul
Read more
Five vaccine prototypes against novel coronavirus developed in Russia
However, the work is at the initial stage, according to the Russian deputy PM
Read more
Putin supports ban on foreign bank accounts for senior government officials
Putin suggested to add the head of the state to the list
Read more
Russia to conduct observation flight over Turkey this week
The flight will be carried out by the Russian surveillance plane Tu-154M-LK-1
Read more
Talk about truce with terrorists in Idlib means surrender — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat expressed serious concern about attempts to use religion in geopolitical games
Read more
US imposes sanctions on 13 entities and individuals in China, Iraq, Russia, Turkey
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that "the sanctions include restrictions on U.S. government procurement, U.S. government assistance, and exports"
Read more
Russian journalist barred from entering Latvia
Latvia’s customs officers refused to explain the reasons for the move
Read more
Russia suspends work of its trade missions in US, Baltic States
Meanwhile, in some countries, in particular, in Saudi Arabia and Mexico, the ministry is stepping up its support, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
Syrian troops repel all militant attacks on Saraqib
The city is fully controlled by the Syrian government, according to the source
Read more
Last Soviet Union Marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95
Yazov held the post of the Minister of Defense of the Soviet Union between 1987 and 1991
Read more
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova wraps up sports career
Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated female tennis
Read more
Putin keeps his subordinates under pressure to jolt them into action
Otherwise, according to the president, they begin to "slack off" and "let their guard down"
Read more
Press review: What’s behind Trump’s India tour and Russian envoy says US biggest UN debtor
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, February 25
Read more
Ukraine wants back only Crimea's territory without people, Russian diplomat says
Crimea is merely a territory for Kiev, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia, Turkey to continue consultations on Syria’s Idlib on February 27 - agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier he hoped a lasting ceasefire could be reached in Idlib as a result of the talks between Ankara and Moscow
Read more
Press review: NATO spooked by myth of Russian ‘doctrines’ and RAND sparks Turkey coup talk
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 21
Read more