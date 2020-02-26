{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
More compact, faster ZTE unveils 5G RAN product portfolio for the networks of the future

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), a leading solution provider of telecommunications, enterprise and mobile internet-based consumer technology, has released the "SuperDSS" solution that supports three-RAT dynamic spectrum sharing, making full use of 5G migration spectrum for the operators. In addition, ZTE unveiled its latest full-series 5G product line-ups as the company makes continuous efforts to deliver a premium internet experience for users.

Powered by the industry-leading 7nm process chipsets and NSA/SA dual-mode architecture, ZTE's new 5G series is ideal for full-scenario and full-band 5G deployment, meeting a variety of requirements, including macro coverage, indoor, hotspot and streets, high-speed railway tunnels.

Leveraging the industry's first 5G airline coverage solution, ZTE helps operators build superb 5G networks with full coverage, high capacity, fast deployment and high cost-effectiveness.

Ultra-broadband product series facilitates RAN sharing and flexible evolution

For the 5G macro coverage scenario, ZTE launched 5G AAU, the flagship product built for 400 MHz bandwidth with lightweight design. It is the most competitive product for the 3.5 GHz band. Its 400 MHz bandwidth meets perfectly the requirements on RAN sharing or spectrum integration over the entire N78 band, offering great flexibility in network deployment and future evolution for the operators. With the weight of 22kg, below the EU requirement on the single-person installation of 23kg, it is designed to reduce labor forces, time and other costs.

In addition to the flagship product, ZTE 5G product portfolio also includes an AAU with output power up to 320 W for RAN sharing scenario. The dual-band 5G AAU that supports both 2.6 GHz and 3.5 GHz can help operators lower the requirements on the sites, facilitating a smooth transition from 4G to 5G and ensure more efficient utilization of scattered spectrum resources.

ZTE's QCell 5G indoor solution provides not only multi-mode, multi-frequency, ultrawide-bandwidth and large-capacity 4TR products, but also a more budget-friendly 2TR product that supports 300 MHz bandwidth, which is ideal for indoor RAN sharing and rapid introduction of 5G with lower deployment cost.

Unisite+: accelerate co-site deployment of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G with fewer devices

Driven by the idea of maximizing RATs, bands and capacity with as few devices as possible, ZTE has launched UniSite+, the upgraded version of its UniSite solution. The A + P design enables replacing all the antennas and adding a new 5G AAU all by just one single radio unit. The active part of the solution offers flexible options between 64TR and 32TR over N78, N41, and N79 bands, and the passive part offers 14 ports and supports all sub-3GHz frequency bands.

The solution employs two tri-band UBR products, the industry's first 1.8G+2.1G+2.6G product, and the 700M+800M+900M with the industry's largest capacity and smallest form factor.

By deploying the UniSite+ solution, the operators can easily realize "1 + 2 = 7," the concept of using one antenna and two radio units to support 7-band all-RAT deployment. Therefore, it is the simplest site solution in the industry which reduces the number of required devices by more than 70%.

In addition to radio simplification, the latest baseband technology is also now at another superb level. ZTE has launched the industry's first all-RAT baseband board, which supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G in one board to facilitate "site-intervention-free" for 5G evolution.

While the radio sites get greatly simplified, ZTE has also reduced the power consumption of the equipment by 30% with new-generation chipsets and high-efficiency power amplifiers.

To meet the requirements of 5G transmission, the UniSite+ solution also includes the latest microwave products with a transmission capacity up to 25 Gbps and improved latency performance. In addition, the solution can work with the ordinary frequency band microwave of a 3rd-party solution to form a Multiband group, thereby providing the best MPLS/SDN network upgrade solution to maximize the return on investment of operators.

With ZTE's all-dimension solutions, even the sky is not the limit

In addition to macro coverage and indoor coverage solutions, ZTE also offers solutions for high-speed transport lines, such as high-speed rail, maglev, tunnel, and airline coverage. To help operators achieve great coverage quality at different latitudes, ZTE provides highly integrated multi-mode and multi-band pole-site products that are applicable to hotspots, blind spots and streets, as well as the mmWave pole-site products with high output power and compact form factor.

Taking the world's first 5G maglev network for example, ZTE has been working with China Telecom to provide users with continuous and stable service experience under ultra-high speed. ZTE has also deployed this solution to many other high-speed railways.

In addition, ZTE's 5G airline route coverage solution offers more than 100 times higher throughput than that of traditional satellite solutions, and a single base station covers the radius up to 300 km. The solution shares the spectrum resources with the ground networks, saving the operator's investment in the network infrastructure and spectrum resources. The 5G airline route solution is set to be put into commercial use in China this year.

ZTE has formed in-depth collaborations with more than 70 operators around the world. With its extensive experiences in the field of Massive MIMO and continuous innovation in 5G algorithms, ZTE has been improving 5G commercial network performance and building quality networks for users to enjoy the uninterrupted 1 Gbps internet experience.

As a proactive and leading contributor to new 5G applications, ZTE has been collaborating with global operators to optimize the 5G vertical industry with its end-to-end 5G SA solutions. Moving forward, ZTE will continue leveraging its end-to-end NSA & SA dual-mode products and leading Massive MIMO technology to help operators build the best networks with ultimate user experience and services.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard development organizations.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

