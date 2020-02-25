{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
HMS Core 4.0 helps developers create an all-scenario smart experience for users

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei held a Consumer Business Product and Strategy Virtual Launch event in Barcelona. At this event, Mr. Yu Chengdong (Richard Yu), CEO of Huawei's Consumer BG, showcased HMS Core 4.0, a collection of open capabilities provided by HUAWEI Mobile Services. Once these capabilities are integrated into apps, they will help developers attract more users, increase user engagement, and achieve business success faster than expected by distributing their apps globally to all devices in all scenarios. In this way, developers can focus on innovations and deliver an all-scenario smart living experience to all Huawei device users.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer BG, showcased HMS Core 4.0 at the Consumer Business Product and Strategy Virtual Launch event in Barcelona.

Richard Yu illustrated the range of impressive services of HMS Core 4.0 at this event, one of which is ML Kit. It provides a host of capabilities such as face detection, text recognition, object detection and tracking, image classification, and landmark recognition, which can be chosen based on the user's requirements. With the face detection capability, ML Kit is able to detect seven facial expressions, identify three facial features, and obtain the contour of a detected face from 845 points. Once integrated with ML Kit, an app will be able to extend smart connectivity to every part of a user's day-to-day life, making it possible to read text in images and streams in multiple languages, scan a landmark building and share it with others, and use a face beautification app for editing photos.

Another noteworthy service in HMS Core 4.0 is Scan Kit. It is capable of identifying 13 types of commonly used 1D and 2D barcodes. When detecting a barcode from a distance, Scan Kit first magnifies the barcode before scanning it, and is also able to scan a small barcode in the same way. Regardless of the way that a barcode is oriented, Scan Kit can still quickly and correctly identify it. Furthermore, it accurately scans barcodes even in the most challenging scenarios, such as when the barcode image is damaged or distorted.

In terms of the all-scenario smart life in the future, Richard Yu introduced the Safety Detect service. It quickly checks whether an app poses any risks to the user's device system through rooting, unlocking, or privilege escalation, then determines whether the app's operations will be affected. Safety Detect defends the user from any threats to their personal privacy and bank accounts during network connections.

HUAWEI Map Kit, Site Kit, and Location Kit jointly provide optimal location-based services (LBSs) to help global developers build interactive and personalized map capabilities.

HMS Core 4.0 was officially launched on January 15, 2020. Some of its services have been updated and some are new. Account Kit, In-App Purchases (IAP), Analytics Kit, Drive Kit, Game Service, and Push Kit have all been long-running services and were updated in this version. Ads Kit, Map Kit, and Location Kit were unveiled four months ago and also updated. Other services are newly developed, including ML Kit, Awareness Kit, Scan Kit, Nearby Service, Panorama Kit, Safety Detect, Dynamic Tag Manager (DTM), Fast Identity Online (FIDO), Site Kit, Quick App, WisePlay DRM, Health Kit, and Identity Kit. Some services in HMS Core 4.0 offer new features that integrate Huawei's chip-device-cloud capabilities. Currently, Huawei has more than 1.3 million registered developers and more than 55,000 apps connected to HMS Core worldwide. With the acceleration of its comprehensive openness and the increase in innovation capabilities, the numbers will continue to grow in the future.

Huawei has always adhered to its commitment to TECH4ALL. Through the on-going openness of the HMS ecosystem, Huawei has cooperated extensively with governments, industries, and communities to enable the development of local industries, promote the innovation of small- and medium-sized enterprises, and continuously bring innovative digital services to global consumers, creating greater social value.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. We have nearly 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes. At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward.

For more information, please visit www.huawei.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094358/Richard_Yu_Huawei_HMS_Core4.jpg

CONTACT: Yushuang Mao, +86-135-1032-1215, maoyushuang@huawei.com

Huawei Empowers the All-Scenario Device Ecosystem with Huawei Mobile Services
Press review: NATO spooked by myth of Russian ‘doctrines’ and RAND sparks Turkey coup talk
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 21
Russia’s Navy tracks movements of US guided-missile destroyer in Black Sea
US naval ships regularly sail into the Black Sea
Syrian troops withdraw from Nayrab in Idlib — media
According to the report, militants supported by Turkish artillery and tanks attacked positions held by the pro-governmental troops thrice in the past day
Russia’s top brass to sign contract for several dozen upgraded Su-34 bombers — source
The aircraft will integrate the latest avionics suite developed under the Sych experimental design work
Almost 11,000 people monitored in Russia in connection with coronavirus
Rospotrebnadzor reported that all hygiene and epidemiology centers of the service in Russian regions have diagnostic test systems to detect the virus
Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
Russia not ready to put up with terrorists presence in Syria’s Idlib - senior diplomat
Syrian government troops had to take action to put an end to terrorist attacks on Aleppo and the neighboring settlements, Sergei Vershinin said
Press review: Erdogan’s Idlib offensive a ‘question of time’ and why Haftar visited Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 20
Russia to denounce attempts to rewrite history of World War Two - Putin
"We will not allow this heroic page in history to be crossed out," he said
Erdogan says hopes to discuss Idlib with Putin, Merkel and Macron on March 5
The Turkish leader said on Friday a four-lateral meeting could be organized in Istanbul in March
Erdogan says Turkey will act more resolutely in Syria
Turkish President noted that the operation is Syria was requiring serious efforts and claiming the lives of Turkish servicemen
Diplomat calls Russian, US deconfliction mechanism in Syria ‘effective’
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia and the US had confirmed their common stance that there was no military solution to the Syrian conflict
Wildberries owner Bakalchuk becomes richest woman in Russia
According to Forbes, her fortune reached $1.4 bln
US embarks on dangerous game simulating nuclear strike on Russia - Russian diplomat
Sergei Ryabkov said that such actions "clearly show that Washington is determined to pursue the path of confrontation and keep lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons"
Military source: Reports Russian aircraft stopped Turkish forces’ attack in Idlib fake
"It is fake news," the source said
US’ statements on possible dialogue with Jabhat al-Nusra unacceptable, says Lavrov
Russia is worried about the attitude to Jabhat al-Nusra of certain western countries, including the United States, the diplomat said
Russian army wiped out well-equipped terrorist groups in Syria, says Putin
They unhesitatingly showed their high professionalism and combat capabilities, their moral fiber and best features during the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic, Putin stressed
Summit on Syria will be held if participants agree on the date - Kremlin
Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin is a supporter of the summit
Russian film Ice 2 makes over 1 bln rubles in 10 days
The film led at the box office between February 20-23, making 298.4 mln rubles
Russia’s Su-24 bombers strike terrorists in Syria’s Idlib
On February 20, terrorists carried out a few massive attacks with a large number of armored vehicles targeting Syrian army units near the Kminas and Nayrab communities
At least 22 shelling incidents recorded in Idlib de-escalation zone in past day - ministry
On Saturday, 25 shelling incidents were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Russia’s top brass to sign deal for two more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered subs
These will be the ninth and tenth Borei-class submarines, according to a source in the defense industry
Putin says Russia, Ukraine torn apart to prevent major rival from emerging
According to Putin, those who took power in Ukraine "pursued their self-interests"
Putin announces plans to equip Russian military with advanced hardware
The president pointed out that most Russian weapons have no equivalents in the world
Russian journalist barred from entering Latvia
Latvia’s customs officers refused to explain the reasons for the move
Putin says church rift in Ukraine ‘cut the cords that bind’
According to the president, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate "has been fully autonomous all along in all respects"
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
China will fully vanquish novel coronavirus by late March, ambassador says
According to the ambassador, 99% of novel coronavirus cases have been recorded in China
Trade in Russophobia stripping Ukraine of competitive edge from cooperation with Russia
Since 2014 Ukraine has been a pawn in the United States’ geopolitical game, Leonid Slutsky said
Russian biathlete Loginov had right to pull out of mass start - sports minister
Oleg Matytsin evaded the question about a political implication of this situation
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Russian Defense Ministry refutes reports of airstrikes in Idlib on Monday
The ministry dismissed the claims as "deliberate misinformation"
Missing Russian teenager found in Mexico
No details surrounding the incident have been made public
Kremlin says new data on MH17 crash in Ukraine demonstrates that Russia was right
Dmitry Peskov has commented on the leaked document of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service
Russia to conduct observation flight over Turkey this week
The flight will be carried out by the Russian surveillance plane Tu-154M-LK-1
Russians evacuated from Diamond Princess arrive in Kazan
There are eight people, including a child
Russian embassy to offer all possible assistance to Russian national detained in Spain
The Russian arrived in Spain for a short-term official assignment, as a member of an official delegation, to be detained at Tenerife South Airport when the delegation was leaving the country
Car crashes into carnival parade in Germany
Over 30 people, including children, have been injured
Turkish soldier killed in Syria’s Idlib - authorities
It claimed that the shell had been fired by Syrian government forces
Diplomat excoriates US claims of Russia spreading coronavirus ‘misinformation’
US Department of State thinks that Russia is behind proliferation of misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak
Kremlin urges not to make negative predictions about Russian-Turkish ties
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the situation in Idlib is still tense
Scientists debunk rumors of unnatural coronavirus origin
Some media speculated that the virus could have originated from a laboratory
Chinese envoy says coronavirus outbreak will be defeated, effective vaccine developed
According to Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, the vaccine developed in China has proven to be effective, but more tests need to be carried out
Estonia has no territorial claims to Russia — president
Prime Minister Juri Ratas and Defense Minister Juri Luik have also spoken in favor of its ratification
Sky News Arabia: Assad’s forces, Turkish troops clash in northeastern Syria
The TV channel is citing independent Syrian sources
Trump wants to see Russia and Ukraine "get along" - White House
In late September, Trump said that "a lot of progress has been made" in Russian-Ukrainian relations
Russia, Turkey preparing new series of consultations on Idlib - Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat noted that the Turkish military in Idlib understands that the fighting in the de-escalation zone is against terrorists
Russian Pantsyr-S1 systems arrive in Serbia - defense minister
According to the Serbian mass media, two out of six Pantsyr-S1 systems reached Serbia via Bulgaria’s airspace
Turkey yet to fulfill Sochi agreements on Syria - Kremlin
Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that very dangerous samples of military equipment fall into hands of terrorists in Idlib
Russia’s generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jet to feature automatic landing system
The new device will enhance the safety of piloting in adverse weather conditions
