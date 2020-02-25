Arasan Announces immediate availability of its SUREBOOT™ xSPI Host IP

SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan expands its solid state storage IP portfolio with the announcement of the immediate availability of its eXpanded Serial Peripheral Interface (xSPI) IP compliant to the JEDEC JESD251 xSPI Specification V1.0. The xSPI IP also supports JESD216D Serial Flash Discoverable Parameters (SFDP). The JEDEC JESD251 standardizes the NOR Flash Device Interfaces.

Arasan's xSPI IP is a universal NOR Flash Interface IP with support for Octal SPI, QSPI, Dual SPI and SPI Interfaces. Arasan, with its leadership in memory interface IP understands that SoC's will boot up directly from the NOR FLASH and reliability of the xSPI interface with regard to compliance and fail safe performance is mandatory. Arasan's xSPI IP has undergone rigorous testing at the RTL level with its own test environment and 3rd party VIP. The IP has also been tested on FPGA with xSPI Flash Memory devices.

Arasan provides a Total xSPI IP Solution with software, FPGA prototyping platform and 3rd party UVM based VIP in addition to the Verilog RTL code and test environment.

Arasan xSPI IP joins its comprehensive portfolio of solid state storage IP which includes UFS + M-PHY IP, eMMC IP, SD Card Host IP + SD UHS-II IP and ONFI NAND Flash IP + ONFI PHY IP.

Availability

The Arasan xSPI Host IP is available immediately for ASIC and FPGA applications. Arasan is a member of both Xilinx, Intel and Microsemi FPGA IP Partner Programs.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a JEDEC member is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoC's. The term Mobile has evolved over our two decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to Smartphones & Tablets of the 2000's to today's Automobiles, Drones and IoT's. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoC's.

Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan IP including all of the top 10 semiconductor companies.

Contact:

Dr. Sam Beal

Mktg1@arasan.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093900/arasan_Logo.jpg