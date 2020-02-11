Infortrend shared media storage supports Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro

TAIPEI, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, announces that its shared media storage solutions now support major NLE software providers, including Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve to simplify collaborative editing and media workflow for today's 4K and above ultra-high resolution media files.

Over the past few years, media and entertainment industry has undergone a rapid evolution driven by ultra-high-resolution content, as well as by more complicated and powerful post-production techniques. In view of this, it requires a reliable and heavy-duty IT infrastructure to process the workloads. More importantly, the infrastructure has to be simple and flexible for video professionals to work on, without the need to spend efforts on deployment and settings.

Infortrend introduces comprehensive shared media storages with advanced performance, capacity, and ample product selections to fulfill the demands of post-production companies of different sizes. In addition, the shared media storage supports the industry-leading media editing software, including Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve to allow video professionals to easily start their work and collaborate with multiple editing roles.

Besides enterprise-level hardware design, the shared media storage comes with EonOne, a graphical management software, and EonView utility for Windows and macOS workstations that helps video editing teams to connect the workstations with storage systems and mount shared network storage as a local drive, speeding up the setup process of a collaborative environment.

Learn more about Infortrend's shared media storage.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Infortrend Technology, Inc., Winnie Tsai, +886-2-2226-0126 #8557, winnie.tsai@infortrend.com