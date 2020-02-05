ZTE Will Showcase New 5G Devices at MWC2020

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today officially announced that a series of new 5G terminal devices including the new-generation 5G Smartphone ZTE Axon, diversified 5G MBB products such as 5G CPE, 5G Module will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress 2020. In addition, ZTE will also introduce the latest ZTE Blade product, as well as other industry-leading technologies, which will give consumers an outlook of a smarter and connected life in the 5G era.

ZTE launched its first 5G flagship smartphone ZTE Axon 10 Pro at MWC2019 and completed the commercial use and batch delivery of the first 5G flagship smartphone in more than 10 countries around the world in 2019, which is also recognized as the first 5G smartphone available in Northern Europe, Middle East and China. In addition, ZTE has cooperated with more than 20 operators around the world in 5G terminal devices cooperation.

In 2020, ZTE will introduce nearly 10 5G handsets worldwide and launch a total of 15 or more 5G terminal devices. In China, ZTE will focus on 5G products, with multiple products covering RMB 1,000 to RMB 3,000 to be available in 2020.

With the theme of "Towards 5G Business Success", ZTE will be committed to demonstrating its outstanding achievements in 5G innovations and end-to-end 5G solutions from the two dimensions of "5G Networking Practice" and "5G Business Exploration". From February 24 to February 27, please join ZTE at Mobile World Congress 2020 in 3F30, Hall 3, FIRA GRAN VIA.

To date, ZTE has obtained 35 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

