{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

5G: Striving for Sustainable Growth amid Expectations

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE's CTO Wang Xiyu has shared his insights on the upcoming 5G era, focusing on "5G: Striving for Sustainable Growth amid Expectations".

The full article is as follows:

In 2019, more than 50 operators across the globe announced their commercial launch of 5G, with over 200,000 new 5G Sub-6GHz base stations deployed. However, 5G commercialization still remains in the initial stage of infrastructure development, as indicated by large-scale construction only in China, South Korea, the United States, and a few other countries in Europe and the Middle East. It is estimated that China will build more than 500,000 5G base stations in 2020, which will accelerate global 5G deployment. Currently, 5G rollout has faced a number of challenges, which includes stricter requirements for base stations density, lower power consumption, and profitable business models. In addition, operators are seeking Return on Investment (RoI) from different vertical industries and a collaborative ecosystem for empowering all industries through 5G innovations.

A decade ago, 4G witnessed its worldwide prosperity despite uncertainties. Technological development in combination with innovative practices facilitated the commercial deployment of 4G, enabling the mobile internet to expedite social transformation.

Technological development is promoting large-scale 5G commercialization

Although the per-bit power consumption of 5G has dramatically decreased compared with that of 4G, the power efficiency still remains a key issue as 5G networks are expected to accelerate data processing rate by dozens of times. Chipsets are determinant to the performance, integration, power consumption, and other key parameters of products; therefore the foundry process of chipsets is crucial for product evolution. In the past, the foundry process of the 28 nm chipset available for both system equipment and mobile devices impelled 4G commercialization. Today, the 7 nm chipset is bound to drive 5G commercialization. With its self-developed 7 nm baseband chips and DIF chips, ZTE has made remarkable progress, including a 40% improvement in integration, a over 20% increase in end-to-end RF output power, and a 30% decrease in both power consumption and product weight. In 2020, these chipsets will be extensively used in 5G networks. In the next few years, continuous development of technologies, power consumption and product weight will continue to reduce. Therefore, the industry-leading development of 7nm/5nm chipsets will consolidate the leadership of mainstream vendors' 5G products.

Coverage issue that brought by 5G higher spectrum band can be mitigated by using new technologies, such as Massive MIMO. Therefore, the 5G base station density in urban areas is similar to that of 4G base stations

Multi-vendor integration is still the biggest challenge for 5GC commercialization. Currently, the Cloud-Native Architecture (CNA) and Service Based Architecture (SBA) have already achieved software-hardware decoupling and been put into commercial use. Network slicing can achieve automatic cross-deployment in the RAN, transport network, and core network built by one vendor. Operators are now looking into exploring multi-vendor integration to improve management domain standards facilitating automatic end-to-end deployment. The typical services that emerge in the 5GC commercialization, including 5G VoNR and SMS services, billing service, inter-RAT handover, and user data migration without change of SIM cards or numbers, have passed Interoperability Testing (IOT) and proven their capabilities to support eMBB scenarios. The standards for the vertical industry-oriented services such as high-precision 5G positioning, ESTUN, NPN, TSN, and 5G LAN are getting matured. ZTE has been a leading player in promoting 5GC commercialization based on mature 5GC products, field testing and network performance.  

In the initial stage of 5G development, the standards for 5G user equipment and 5G systems are still under development. Therefore, vendors with end-to-end 5G capabilities become industry leaders in implementing unified commissioning and making better use of spectrum bands. In February 2019, ZTE released the Axon 10 Pro 5G, China's first 5G smartphone in commercial use. By the end of 2019, the shipments of 5G smartphones to global customers had reached 5 million, accounting for 0.15% of the total smartphone shipments in the world. In the first quarter of 2020, ZTE intends to release a series of next-generation multimode multi-frequency 5G smartphones like the Axon 11. By the end of 2020, the lowest price of ZTE's 5G smartphones is anticipated to be USD 300, and the price of SA modules for vertical industries is also expected to decrease rapidly. With the wider coverage of 5G networks, global operators predict that by the end of 2020, the 5G user equipment around the world will reach 160 million.

5G commercialization practices is impelling digital transformation

ZTE is collaborating with vertical industry partners to maximize the value of each application. ZTE has explored the deep integration of 5G and vertical industries with Sany Heavy Industry, Xinhua News Agency, Tianjin Port, and Suning, jointly promoting the digital transformation of the industries.

Practices and explorations of 5G in vertical industries indicate that the combination of real and virtual scenarios is vital requirements raised by industries. In many 5G applications, video services are considered essential for digital transformation. Although 4G can support the transmission of text, data, pictures, and small videos, 5G ensures the reliable transmission of control signals and video services that feature interaction, real time, and deterministic latency. By promoting digitization in societies and putting digital control systems into applications, 5G can accelerate digital transformation.

In the 2G era, operators concentrated on the construction of network infrastructure, to enjoy benefits exclusively, reaching their golden age when voice services predominated. In 3G and 4G eras, the weak correlation between contents and networks enabled OTT service providers to share benefits derived from the existing networks. Therefore, those who stayed forefront in the mobile internet and cloud computing became the industry giants. In the 5G era, the requirements for large bandwidth, high interaction, and deterministic latency make services more reliant on networks that enable contents, computing, and storage services. While 4G is a catalyst for the booming cloud computing, 5G will be the driving force for distributed, real-time and synchronized video services in the cloud computing era. Telecom operators would share benefits originating from the digital economy on the basis of their superior network resources and capability advantages.

Partnering with leading enterprises in different industries, ZTE is dedicated to boosting the development of vertical industries through 5G and empowering all partners to enable core capabilities such as Cloud XR, AI, intelligent interconnection, high-precision positioning, and security capabilities for industrial applications.

Application of essential software is advancing the establishment of a multi-vendor ecosystem

Unlike that in the traditional consumer field, the digital transformation in vertical industries requires a more mature ecosystem and a dramatic uplift in reliability from 99.9% to 99.999% and even higher. Essential software, such as operating systems and databases is fundamental to the best use of both hardware and applications.

ZTE's NewStart operating system has been adopted in the key fields of telecom, high-speed rail, power, automotive and industrial automation. With more than 200 million sets shipped to global customers, the NewStart operating system has become a fundamental technology that ensures reliable social evolution.

In view of the increasing amount of data to be processed and the increasing business transactions in the 5G era, traditional network architecture with dedicated servers and centralized databases cannot support long-term service development with its currently limited system performance, scalability, and flexibility. The application of distributed databases, given their better performance and higher reliability, ensures rapid implementation of new technologies in the ecosystem, and removes the risks of shrinking ecosystem, the difficulties in talent cultivation, and the high costs brought by dedicated servers. GoldenDB, ZTE's distributed database, has been applied by major banks in their credit card systems to meet the stringent business requirements. Assisting customers in smoothly processing the spiking traffic in the Double 11 (11 Nov) and Double 12 (12 Dec) Shopping Festivals, the database sets an example for other innovative database applications in diverse industries.

ZTE is committed to facilitating the 5G commercialization and the development of information superhighway, advancing digital transformation by empowering vertical industries through 5G. By promoting its widely-used and mature NewStart operating system and GoldenDB database, the company is committed to striving for the prosperity of the ecosystem.

CONTACT: Margret Ma at +86-755-26775189 / +86-13641437743, Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn  

 

Beijing Summit of Global Sharing Economy Forum Held Successfully
The "Double 50% Reduction 2030 Initiative" Arousing a Hot Debate Again
Read more
Putin: Russia is world’s leader in advanced weaponry for first time in history
Russia has ensured its defense capability for decades to come but "should not rest on laurels and relax," Putin pointed out
Read more
Putin against revival of Soviet practice of unlimited stay in power
Putin thanked the veteran for his assessment of achievements
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out latest minesweeper on January 29
Project 12700 Alexandrit-class coastal-type minesweepers are referred to the new generation of minesweeping forces and can detect mines in the sea and on the seabed without entering the dangerous zone
Read more
Bill on investment protection in Russia to attract 33 trillion rubles
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the government and lawmakers to speed up the adoption of a package of draft laws on protection and promotion of investments
Read more
This week in photos: Russia's new PM, Moscow’s long-awaited snow, ash rains on Philippines
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Kiev uses new education law to continue forced Ukrainization, says Russian ministry
Russia’s Foreign Ministry urged international human rights institutions of the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe "to provide an adequate estimation of the actions of Ukraine’s authorities"
Read more
Truth about WWII frequently hushed up deliberately abroad - Putin
According to the Russian president, when propaganda that distorts the truth about the war goes up to the level of state in foreign countries, nothing can be said against, since it would not be allowed
Read more
Paratroopers in Russia’s northwest receive over 30 latest BMD-4M combat vehicles
This year two more battalion sets of combat vehicles are due to be delivered to the Russian paratroopers, according to the Airborne Force official
Read more
Johnson tells Putin normalization of bilateral relations now is impossible
Johnson also stressed that his country’s position on the Salisbury incident was unchanged
Read more
Haftar arrives in Berlin for Libya conference - Al-Hadath TV
According to Al-Hadath, a delegation of the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj has also headed for Berlin
Read more
Erdogan, Pompeo leave Berlin international conference on Libya - DPA
The Turkish side played a constructive role at the summit said the sourse
Read more
Ruble grows against dollar and euro after Putin appoints Mishustin as Russian PM
The dollar exchange rose to 61.58 rubles, the euro - to 68.69 rubles
Read more
NATO drills increasingly resemble preparations for war — Foreign Ministry
NATO has been ramping up its military presence close to Russia's borders, the Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Lavrov says putting Russia’s Persian Gulf Concept into action could facilitate settlement
So far, according to Russia's acting foreign minister, efforts to convince the Arab states of the Persian Gulf and Iran to engage in talks failed
Read more
Putin to meet with Erdogan in Berlin - Kremlin
Russian leader plans to meet with his Turkish counterpart before the international meeting on Libya begins
Read more
Russia to continue boosting investment in US debt securities, say experts
The expected increase in Russia’s investments in the US national debt is due to the Central Bank’s intention to diversify its international reserves
Read more
Turkey among reasons for Haftar's leaving talks without signing deal, says speaker
On January 12, a ceasefire in Libya proposed by Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a larger initiative to achieve peace in the country entered into force at midnight
Read more
Lavrov warns US likely to pull off Venezuela-style coup plot in other countries
Washington is trying to plug Tokyo into its military strategy of confrontation with Moscow, Sergey Lavrov claimed
Read more
Yerevan negotiating fixed gas prices for ten years with Gazprom, says regulator
Gazprom Armenia announced earlier the possibility of a revision of gas tariffs
Read more
Sarraj and Haftar were invited to Berlin conference at Russia’s request - Lavrov
According to Russia’s top diplomat, the five-hour Berlin conference was preceded by four months of preparatory efforts, including five preliminary rounds and consultations of senior officials
Read more
Medvedev calls time factor one of reasons behind his cabinet’s resignation
Former Russian Prime Minister satisfied by cabinet’s work, says new government should focus on income growth
Read more
Press review: New Russian PM’s post-reshuffle plans and Erdogan's gamble in Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, January 17
Read more
80 people dead in Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq — Reuters
Earlier, CNN reported that Iran's missiles hit the part of the air base in Iraq where no US troops were stationed
Read more
Foreign Ministry confirms Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed despite pressure
The Ministry has called US sanctions against the pipeline blatant interference with EU internal affairs
Read more
Top Russian diplomat draws parallels between investigations of MH17 crash, Skripal case
Commenting on the MH17 crash investigation, Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that "similarly, a CCTV camera turned off for first part of the day when the Skripals were found on a park bench"
Read more
Nothing extraordinary in government’s resignation, it should be taken calmly - former PM
Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet offered their resignation on Wednesday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin had delivered his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly
Read more
Russia’s new super-heavy carrier rocket to be cheaper than US space launch system
It is necessary to lay groundwork already today for the solutions that will make the Yenisei even more competitive, the Roscosmos chief said
Read more
About 100 Syrian soldiers and civilians killed in militants’ attacks since January 16
A total of 51 civilians have been killed and 166 have been injured
Read more
WWII veterans to receive 75,000 rubles by 75th anniversary of Victory - Putin
Putin recalled that payments, which used to coincide with the Victory anniversaries, stood at 10,000 rubles for veterans and at 5,000 rubles for war workers
Read more
Duma speaker expects Russian industry to become competitive when sanctions removed
"Once those restrictions are gone our domestic industry will be competitive enough to solve the issues, including export supplies," Volodin said
Read more
Participants in Berlin conference on Libya have agreed text of final document — source
When the statement is adopted, a special International Follow-Up committee will be established to oversee the implementation of the Berlin summit’s decisions
Read more
Shell plans to expand oil and LNG business in Russia
Shell believes that Russia can grow in this market and become a global leader
Read more
Several military aircraft destroyed in missile attacks at US facilities in Iraq — TV
Read more
Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany
Orthodox Russians take traditional three dips in icy rivers, lakes and ponds in early hours of January 19
Read more
Terrorists’ leaders try to trigger escalation in Syria in hope for West’s support - center
As of Saturday, according to the general Yuri Borenkov, fighting is still ongoing in Abu Djref in Idlib province
Read more
Draft conclusions of Berlin conference on Libya call for formation of unified government
The document also underlines "the important role of neighboring countries in the Libyan stabilization process"
Read more
Russia will finish Nord Stream 2 without foreign assistance, Gazprom CEO vows
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that it will take a little longer but we don’t have technological obstacles to do this on our own
Read more
President Trump says good relations with Russia, China are beneficial for US
But the United States should never allow other countries using it in their own interests, US President said
Read more
Putin hopes dialogue will continue on Libya and conflict will be solved
He also said he hopes dialogue on Libya will be continued and the conflict in that country will be ultimately resolved
Read more
Rosneft completes deal to increase share in Bayernoil refinery to 28.57%
The company will increase its share in the refinery capacity of the Bayernoil to almost 3 mln tonnes per year following the deal
Read more
PM Mishustin appointed Daniil Egorov as tax service chief
This executive order has become the first published documents on staff appointments signed by the new Prime Minister
Read more
Ukraine’s new security strategy aimed at easing tensions with Russia
The document was presented at the Friday session of the National Security and Defense Council
Read more
MiG-31, Su-24 jets perform massive training flights during drills in Russia’s northwest
As many as 10 aircraft simultaneously performed combat training tasks in the sky
Read more
US deliberately assassinated Soleimani to destabilize the region — Foreign Ministry
Read more
Court in Ukraine orders investigation of Poroshenko, Obama administration members
Ex-US vice-president, Joseph Biden is also suspected of corruption, according to a member of the Ukrainian parliament
Read more
Killing Soleimani broke international law, former Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor says
The situation in the Middle East escalated on January 3, when the United States delivered air strikes at the area near the Baghdad airport, killing commander of Iran's Quds Force Major General Qasem Soleimani
Read more
Medvedev says will remain ruling party’s leader after appointment to Security Council
The United Russia party will continue its preparations for the upcoming election to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in 2021, Dmitry Medvedev noted
Read more
Drone attack on Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim repelled
No one was hurt
Read more
S&P affirms Russia's BBB-rating with stable outlook
S&P analysts also expect Russia’s new government to maintain macroeconomic policy continuity and to broadly comply with its conservative fiscal rule
Read more
Shanghai Cooperation Organization plans to hold its 2020 summit in Russia’s Chelyabinsk
The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan
Read more