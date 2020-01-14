ITE Hong Kong's only travel fair well covers southern China too

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITE, organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, covers regional travel trade, MICE and quality FIT. Of the 11613 buyers and visitors in two trade days of ITE 2019, which require registration for admission, 11% from overseas and 26% from mainland China mainly Guangdong, while some 85% of its 73665 public visitors were quality FIT.

ITE's B2B and B2MICE programs include seller-buyer quick-dating; promote audiences for exhibitor's trade seminar / workshop etc.

Hong Kong outbound kept growing, with residents made 23 million departures, up 1.7%, from July to September; and up 5% to 318,000 on first day of "extended" Christmas holiday. The city's air ticket sale grew 9% in July, 8.5% in September and 11.7% in November; dropped 8.6% in August and 7.3% in October; and revenue from January to November grew 3.8% to HK$27.5 billion.

Nearly all international exhibitions from July to December held as planned. Significantly, a large outdoor consumer fair held from December 10 to 31 in the city center went smoothly and reportedly with good visitor flow.

Hong Kong with 7.4 million people but spending US$26.5 billion on outbound, rank World's 11th and Asia's 3rd largest source market in 2018 after mainland China and South Korea (population around 50 million). Its per capita outbound spending averaged US$3580, higher than Australia at around US$1500 and UK at US$1150, which respectively visited by some 309,000 and 243,000 Hong Kong citizens in 2018.

In first 9 months of 2019, Hong Kong arrivals to Australia grew 2.7% to 232,300, to Japan from July to September totaled 562970, up 2.2%.

ITE combines the 34th ITE (LEISURE) & 15th ITE MICE, will be held from June 11 to 14, 2020 at Halls 1 of Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. It is supported by China's Ministry of Culture & Tourism and Hong Kong Tourism Board etc.

At ITE 2019 over 87% of 675 exhibitors were from overseas, and over half of the 56 exhibiting countries and regions were from outside Asia. Specifically from Europe were Armenia, Croatia, Zagreb, Cyprus, Czech, Finland, France, Georgia, Iceland, Russia, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Spain, Catalonia, Switzerland and UK. Exhibitors highlights THEME travels; while on MICE some 140 exhibitors and 18% trade visitors from MICE and corporations.

