Univar Solutions Announces Russian Office Expansion

UFA, Russia, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced the move of its office within Ufa, Russia.

Ufa is the capital city of the Republic of Bashkortostan and is an important industrial, economic, scientific and cultural center, which is home to more than one million people. Located Southeast of Moscow, Ufa is a transportation hub for the region, allowing prospective and existing suppliers and customers to readily come together and exchange insights with Univar Solutions industry experts.

"We are very excited with the opening of our new office in Ufa, which is a big step for our Russian business in one of the largest cities in Russia. Univar Solutions is investing in the people, and the region, as we enhance and expand our business. This investment also directly reflects our current and future growth plans," said Matthew Ottaway, vice president of Focused Industries in Europe, Middle East, and Africa for Univar Solutions. "Through this new office, we are well positioned to help customers and suppliers solve complex problems through dedicated resources that are regionally focused."

"Univar Solutions is further strengthening its presence in Eastern Europe by investing in its food ingredients business with experts based in Moscow and St. Petersburg and with plans to introduce beauty & personal care experts in the near future to meet the growing demand throughout Russia," added Ottaway.

"We are proud of our growing presence in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Our new office will help serve local needs through enhanced product, account management, and communications within each market we serve," said Anton Podoynitsyn, general manager, Russia & CIS for Univar Solutions. "Together, we can identify local product and technology trends, provide technical support and offer market insights to create unique solutions and deliver greater value for our customers and suppliers."

