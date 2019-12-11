SPIEF Session in Doha to Include Panel Session and Business Lunch

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2020 will hold a visiting session in Doha (Qatar) on 14–15 December. The Forum will be attended by the CEOs of Russian and Qatari companies, investors, and representatives of the federal and regional authorities, including CEO of Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR) Nikita Gusakov, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) First Deputy CEO Tagir Sitdekov, Head of the Gazprom Office in Qatar Dmitry Solovyov, among others.

A joint panel session of the SPIEF and Doha Forum titled ‘Developing the High-Tech Sector in Russia: Prospects for Venture Investment’ will take place on 14 December. The session participants will discuss new ways to expand innovative activity in Russia such as strengthening infrastructure, developing quality standards for innovative companies, boosting the volume of venture investment, and possible cooperation between Russia and Qatar in these areas.

On the same day, the Roscongress Foundation and the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar (IPAQ) will hold a signing ceremony for an agreement on the establishment of a joint working group to coordinate investment and business projects. The document will be signed by Roscongress Foundation CEO and Chairman of the Board Alexander Stuglev and IPAQ CEO Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani.

A joint press conference will be held after the signing.

A SPIEF visiting session titled ‘Russia-Qatar: Unlocking the Potential for Cooperation’ will be held on 15 December in the format of a business lunch. The session participants will look at ways to step up bilateral cooperation between Russia and Qatar in such sectors as energy, the economy, investment, trade exchanges, and research as well as the development of a partnership in the tech sector and the organization of the 2022 World Cup. One of the significant steps in this regard will be Qatar’s participation as a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2020.

6+

Venue: Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

Detailed information about the event:

https://roscongress.org/events/vyezdnaya-sessiya-pmef-2020-v-dokhe/

For questions concerning media accreditation:

Elena Mukhanova

Roscongress Foundation

Elena.mukhanova@roscongress.org

+7 (916) 803 3240