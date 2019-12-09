Braidy Industries Names Mike Otero Chief Operating Officer

ASHLAND, Kentucky, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braidy Industries, Inc. ("Braidy Industries"), an Ashland, Kentucky-based manufacturer of metals for the global transportation, toolmaking, and food and beverage industries, has named Mike Otero as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 6, 2020. Mr. Otero joins the Braidy Industries executive team with the added designation of Head of the Ashland Headquarters facility. He will report directly to Craig Bouchard, CEO and Chairman of Braidy Industries.

Most recently, Mr. Otero was CEO of Oman Aluminum Rolling Mill Company, LLC (OARC), a $500 million greenfield aluminum rolling mill and paint line facility built in Sohar, Oman. During Mr. Otero's time with OARC, the Company became EBITDA and cash flow positive, and was able to strategically position itself as the world's largest off-shore supplier of aluminum flat rolled products (common alloy and foil) to the United States. Prior to OARC, Mr. Otero served as Commercial and Supply Chain Manager for Sohar Aluminum, a $2.7 billion greenfield construction smelter and power plant project.

Mr. Otero also held prior positions at Rio Tinto Aluminum, Edwards D. Jones & Co., LLP and Crown Crafts, and served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from 1989-1997 as a logistics specialist.

Craig Bouchard, CEO of Braidy Industries, said, "Mike's extensive executive experience in the aluminum industry will be of unique advantage to Braidy Industries as we move forward with the construction of our world-class aluminum rolling mill. His track record in operations and finance, and experience building a successful commercial mill will prove instrumental to achieving our objective of developing lighter and stronger low-carbon alloys for America and territory beyond."

Of his new role, Mr. Otero said, "I am thrilled to join the Braidy Industries team creating a generational shift in the production of aluminum and other lightweighting materials. Working alongside my uniquely talented colleagues, we have our common goal of bringing economic revitalization to Appalachia."

Mr. Otero holds a Bachelor of Administration in Accounting from Georgia Southern University, as well as a Masters of Business Administration from Western Carolina University and Universität Mannheim.

About Braidy Industries, Inc.:

Braidy Industries, Inc. was formed to lead a national transformation in the manufacture and use of efficient, eco-friendly metal alloys that are lighter and stronger than metals currently in commercial use. The Company's first project, the construction of Braidy Atlas aluminum rolling mill, a state-of-the-art low-emissions greenfield manufacturing facility at EastPark Industrial Center in Ashland, Kentucky, will position Braidy Industries as the low-cost, low-carbon maker of 300,000 annual tons of production-ready series 3000, 5000 and 6000 aluminum sheet for the automotive and beverage can industries. Braidy's subsidiary, Veloxint Corporation, is an MIT-incubated lightweighting solutions company that is manufacturing parts with patented nanocrystalline technology. Braidy's subsidiary NanoAl LLC is a world leader in the science of nanocrystalline technology applied to aluminum.

