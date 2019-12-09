Dongguan-themed Photo Exhibition held in Paris to display global connectivity

PARIS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Dongguan Municipal Government, a Dongguan-themed photography exhibition is being held in Oriental Paris, France from Dec 9-16, a move to showcase its globally-linked manufacturing industry and diverse urban culture. By displaying over 70 riveting photos by Chinese and foreign photographers, the southern Chinese city is presenting the beauty of itself and its manufacturing to the world and expressing how it stands open and embraces the globe.

The event's opening ceremony saw the attendance of more than 100 people, including representatives from the French arts and culture communities, the Chinese Embassy in France, and Chinese enterprises, as well as the media. Sun Yuming, minister counselor for Science and Technology at the Chinese Embassy in France, Li Cuiqing, executive vice director-general of the Publicity Department of the CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee, and Pascal Roussel, director of the cultural heritage department of the Ecole Normale Superieure addressed the event.

"I have been to China many times and witnessed investment and economy growing in Guangdong and China. Dongguan boasts a prime geographical location as it is at the heart of the urban cluster that comprises Hong Kong, Macao, Guangzhou and Shenzhen and can be reached by water and land. I believe it will emerge as a more international city by continuing to benefit from the vibrant Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," said Pascal Roussel.

As a matter of fact, Dongguan has a time-honored friendship with France. In 1904, French photographer Earnest traveled to Dongguan's Keyuan Garden and delicately made a postcard out of a photo he had taken during the tour, which was addressed to his friend in France, saying "this is the most beautiful photo I've ever taken in China." It has been the oldest photo of Dongguan taken by a foreigner.

Since the implementation of China's reform and opening up policy, dialogues and exchanges between Dongguan and France and beyond have been forged through manufacturing.

"Openness is deeply rooted in the growth of Dongguan. As the earliest starter of reform and opening up with a most dynamic, open economy, Dongguan has been in close business cooperation with over 200 countries and regions. With a strong manufacturing sector, it is now a part of global economic cooperation and delivers opportunities for the East to meet the West," Li addressed at the opening.

Pascal Roussel believed that while Dongguan had already caught the attention of the world by hosting Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo, the photo exhibition offered France an opportunity to have a glimpse of a more open Dongguan.

The event is designed to completely unveil the charm of the city by focusing on three dimensions -- "Bay Area Metropolis, Quality Dongguan", "Art of Manufacturing", and "Connection to the World". Also displayed at the site are Dongguan's intangible cultural heritage items, including Guanxiang, the Xinchang Drum, and the Kylin.