GAC MOTOR to Launch its Brand and GS8 SUV as Its First Model in Russia

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GAC MOTOR Russian Brand and GS8 Launch Ceremony will be held on December 9 at the Moscow Museum. The company is set to launch its first model in the region – the GS8 SUV, and announce the brand's new product ambassador at the ceremony.

To start selling the first model in Russia, signals the smooth implementation of GAC MOTOR's plan of entering the Russian markets. With such solid step in this important market, the automaker marks a new starting point in its journey of global market expansion.

The GS8 luxury flagship 7-seat SUV, which is certified for sale in Russian, is a special edition that offers a multi-terrain driving mode, smart security protection, intelligent 4WD system, independent suspension system and high-performance chassis shock absorber. The first batch of GS8 SUV has arrived in Russia and will bring greater mobility to local consumers.

Attendees of the launch event can look forward to an exciting new video campaign presented alongside the announcement of GS8's new product ambassador - a chart-topping superstar - before diving into the big reveal of the GS8 SUV.

The automaker made its announcement of entering the Russian market, following its debut at the Moscow International Automobile Salon (MIAS) in August 2018. Since then the brand has participated in the 2019 St. Petersburg International Motor Show and Russian Association of Auto Dealers (ROAD) annual meeting and has hosted a series of brand promotion events with local dealers to increase brand awareness. In 2018, GAC MOTOR also established GAC MOTOR RUS to prepare for a development in sales network and the introduction of more outstanding products as well as greater mobility to consumers.

GAC MOTOR RUS is the company's first overseas subsidiary as part of its transnational and localized operations. Russia is an integral market for GAC MOTOR's international strategy. The launch of the GS8 SUV represents the first step of many to be taken.

The GS8 SUV will be available in Russia from December 9, setting standards of innovation and high-quality production in the Russian automobile industry.

