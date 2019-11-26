HONOR Officially Unveils the Brand-New HONOR MagicWatch 2

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smartphone brand HONOR officially launched its new wearable product HONOR MagicWatch 2 today. This innovative timepiece attests to the excellence of HONOR wearable products, which has up to 14-days battery life[2] enabled by the Kirin A1 chipset, intelligent and well-thought fitness and health monitoring technologies, as well as customized clock faces and four different choices of watch straps that resonates with global youth to further activate a digital and fitness lifestyle. The brand new HONOR MagicWatch 2 (42mm) will start from 179 Euro RRP, while the HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm) will start from 189 Euro RRP in the global market.

"HONOR MagicWatch 2 is another strong product that helps to achieve the 1+8+N IoT strategy," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "HONOR MagicWatch 2 marks HONOR's another big step in the brand's own ecosystem integration of connected smart products as well as the global wearable market. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 cements our forward-thinking in smartwatch design and development of wearable products. Whether you are out for fitness training or work, HONOR MagicWatch 2 will keep you at your optimal performance inside and out."

15 fitness modes as the trusted work-out companion

To spur a more personal, diverse and effective fitness style, HONOR MagicWatch 2 supports 15 goal-based fitness modes including 8 outdoor and 7 indoor sports, from outdoor modes like running, hiking, cycling and triathlons to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing machine etc.

On top of 15 fitness modes, HONOR MagicWatch 2 is also supported by 13 professional indoor and outdoor running courses from beginner to advanced levels. Whether the user is just starting out or already an experienced runner striving for something more professional, HONOR MagicWatch 2 is able to offer perfect courses and motivation to go further. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 is also packed with a virtual pace-setter with real-time actionable advice to help enhance workout efforts at the runner's pace.

Advanced healthcare monitoring as the wellness advisor

The HONOR MagicWatch 2 redefines healthcare tracking by incorporating three industry-leading technologies to introduce real-time, accurate and informative health advice and insights to help users to live healthier and improve quality of life in various aspects.

Equipped with HUAWEI TruSleep™2.0 technology, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 can precisely track and diagnose 6 common types of sleep disorders and provide over 200 corresponding suggestions tailored to the user's sleeping habit to improve sleep quality. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 can also detect stress level when the user is feeling tense and give suggested breathing exercises to help its user to get some peace of mind with the support of HUAWEI TruRelax™ technology. Enabled by HUAWEI TruSeen™, HONOR MagicWatch 2 can keep an eye on the heart rate 24/7 and send an alert when it goes above or below normal levels. With adaptive algorithm to enhance signal reception, HONOR. With water resistance up to 50 meters, MagicWatch 2 also performs well underwater to monitor the user's heart rate and record SWOLF score, distance, speed and burned calories,. All personal health data can be synced to smartphone pre-installed the HUAWEI Health APP, which helps users to keep records and learn better about themselves.

Smart features as the intelligent assistant

The HONOR MagicWatch 2 allows Bluetooth calls on the go either through headphones or with the built-in speaker and mic even when the user is up to 150m away from the phone. It also supports notifications push from SMS messages, emails, calendar and all contents will be displayed on the screen when the HONOR MagicWatch 2 is connected to the phone. Built-in apps including Weather, Alarm, Timer, Find My Phone and more are also available for easy access. HONOR MagicWatch 2 also provides 4GB internal storage, of which 2GB can be used for music storage, allowing up to 500 songs so users can enjoy their favorite music without carrying their phones.

Boasting a 1.39-inch full-color AMOLED touchscreen, well-packaged technologies for health and wellness monitoring, a long-lasting battery, and customized watch faces, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 comes in two sizes - 46mm and 42mm, which will start from 189 Euro RRP and 179 Euro RRP respectively. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 will be available in Czech, Egypt, Finland, France, German, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, The Philippines, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and The United Kingdom starting from 12 December 2019.

