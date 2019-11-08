Zigmabit Launches Revolutionary Mining Chip

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigmabit is growing fast in the crypto mining industry. The company recently launched three multi-algorithm mining rigs that assure maximum return on investment within just one month. Zigmabit just launched a customer care facility in Munich Germany to serve customers better.

Zigbit Miners, the world's first DLC (direct liquid cooling) mining rig, is designed for the beginners as well seasoned crypto miners. All three products are easy to use as they come pre-configured and the users only need to plug in and start mining.

Though the popularity of crypto mining has increased by leaps and bounds over the years, earning profits consistently has been a concern for many mining enthusiasts. Zigmabit is the brainchild of a team of investors dedicated to making cryptocurrency mining simpler and profitable for all.

Zigmabit (www.zigmabit.com) has a team of experts that have been actively involved in the crypto industry since its very early days. The company's three new crypto miners, ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and ZigBit 5.0 were designed with the goal of delivering products that will ensure higher profitability for the users.

The company has accomplished this objective by maximizing the hash rate to a level that has never been achieved in this industry. These miners can operate under multiple algorithms and are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash. Mentioned below are the hash rate powers offered by the three miners.

Bitcoin : ZigBit 2.0. 260 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 330 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 2000 TH/s

: ZigBit 2.0. 260 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 330 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 2000 TH/s Litecoin : ZigBit 2.0. 44 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 55 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 300 GH/s

: ZigBit 2.0. 44 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 55 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 300 GH/s Ethereum : ZigBit 2.0. 11 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 14 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 75 GH/s

: ZigBit 2.0. 11 GH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 14 GH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 75 GH/s Dash: ZigBit 2.0. 6 TH/s, ZigBit 3.0. 9 TH/s, ZigBit 5.0. 50TH/s

In order to stand out in a highly competitive market, Zigmabit Miners has also included smart features such as closed-loop cooling system, noiseless fans, silent high-pressure pumps, super-efficient radiators, and much more.

About Zigmabit Inc.:

Zigmabit Inc. is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top-level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company currently has a manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom and Newly opened facility in Munich Germany.

