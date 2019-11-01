Scientific journal on the outcomes of SPIEF 2019 is published

Moscow, November 1. A special edition of Izvestia SPbGEU based on the outcomes of public discussions that took place at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (6+) has been compiled with the support of the Roscongress Foundation. The volume is largely devoted to scientific articles offering a summary and theoretical interpretation of the outcomes of discussions that took place at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2019. Issues at the focus of discussions included the development of human capital, energy, the digital economy, legal support, the investment climate, technology, and developing the tourism sector.

The publication opens with a message to readers from Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev.

"We believe that the articles presented in this journal will generate significant interest and come to serve as the basis for fruitful discussions, providing an intellectual stimulus for the successful future development of the Russian Federation and helping to popularize the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum within the Russian and international scientific community," - writes Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov.

Specialists from the fields of economics, international cooperation, regional development, and the digital economy and representing institutions such as the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and the Institute for Regional Economic Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences helped to compile the collection of analytical materials.

Doctor of Economic Sciences, Professor and Rector of the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics Igor Maksimtsev served as editor-in-chief of the collection.

"SPIEF is an event with a global reach. Each year at the Forum, the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics holds business discussions in the area of humanitarian and educational cooperation. We are moving forward and looking to the future, while actively accumulating the knowledge that is most sought-after today. Over 50 experts from our university were working at the Forum, and we are grateful to the organizers for the trust they have placed in us. I am certain that this special edition of Izvestia, which contains numerous expert findings, will strengthen the research potential of the Forum and push its agenda forward," - said Igor Maksimtsev, Rector of the Saint Petersburg State University of Economics.

It should be noted that the Roscongress Foundation is working actively to develop cooperation with representatives of the expert community. Expert groups made up of staff from leading Russian and international universities and research institutes, trusted credit rating agencies and consulting firms prepare studies and analytical reports on the business agendas of key Forum events, which are published on the ROSCONGRESS.ORG Information and Analytical System.

The materials cover a wide range of themes: economics, politics, the social sphere, international cooperation, regional development, finance, and the digital economy.

