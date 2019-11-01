{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Klaytn Unveils 8 Additional KLAY-based Blockchain Applications

The 1st batch of KLAY BApps released in June; 17 KLAY BApps using Klaytn's token KLAY for rewards and payment to be released by next year

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaytn, the leading blockchain project led by the South Korean Internet giant Kakao, today announced that 8 new 'KLAY BApp' services have joined Klaytn to expand its blockchain ecosystem in bringing mass blockchain adoption.

New KLAY BApp Partners Released

As part of Klaytn's various partnership programs, the KLAY BApp Partners include blockchain applications that use KLAY token for rewards and payment. The first batch of 9 KLAY BApps was unveiled this past June, including 'Knight Story for Klaytn,' an updated version of 'EOS Knights,' developed by the blockchain game studio, Biscuit, and 'Axie Infinity,' a digital pet collectible game developed by Vietnam-based Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd. With 8 new applications joining Klaytn this time, a total of 17 KLAY BApps are participating in Klaytn.

First, Klaytn is partnering with Korea-based weneepl's TCG (Trading Card Game) 'Crypto Legends.' With a mission to ensure user benefits, Crypto Legends allows gamers to utilize their blockchain-based digital cards as their unique assets. In order to cater to a wide spectrum of users, weneepl is also pushing a number of strategies to evolve Crypto Legends into an e-Sports game to offer a variety of services.

Skypeople's collectible RPG (Role-Playing Game) 'FiveStars' is also participating. Users are able to create their unique game items while farming materials, which then can turn into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

A blockchain-based game platform 'PlayDapp' is another KLAY BApp Partner to be joining Klaytn. Some of PlayDapp's popular game services, including 'Crypto Dozer,' which was ranked No. 1 Ethereum game DApp, along with 'Dozer Bird' and 'Dozer Treasures' will be released on Klaytn.

Other notable partners include 'Battle Racers,' an action-packed arcade game where you design, build, and race model cars; 'EVOLUTION,' a dating simulation game where you decorate your own island and discover a mermaid; and, 'Terra Virtua,' a digital collectibles platform that offers immersive collectibles with gamification across PC, mobile, AR, and VR.

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development and operation of the Klaytn platform, said, "We are excited to be working with global blockchain service providers to further strengthen our ecosystem." He added, "As Asia's No. 1 blockchain platform, we will offer high-quality, user-friendly blockchain services for millions of users."

About Klaytn  (https://www.klaytn.com/)

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real-world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

CoinAll announces strategic partnership with OKEx
Read more
Russia's oldest person passes away aged 123
Tanzilya Bisembeyeva was born on March 14, 1896
Read more
Damascus will accept any decision of Syrian Constitutional Committee — Assad
Syrian President Bashar Assad said that "future elections will be held under the auspices of the Syrian state"
Read more
Erdogan does not rule out new talks with Putin
Read more
Roscosmos to make 2 extra spaceships to deliver NASA astronauts to orbital outpost
Roscosmos chief gave instructions to allocate funds for making two additional Soyuz MS manned spaceships
Read more
Minsk ready to revise its response to deployment of US tanks in Lithuania
The US offered explanations to Belarus regarding its plans for stationing extra military contingents in Lithuania
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub test-fires Bulava missile for first time during trials
The sub launched the missile from the White Sea towards the Kura range in the Far Eastern Kamchatka Region
Read more
Russian defense ministry says has no proof of Islamic State leader’s extermination
Russia’s defense ministry has no reliable information about an operation by US forces in the Turkey-controlled part of the Idlib de-escalation zone aimed at another extermination of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said
Read more
Chile’s authorities cancel APEC summit in Santiago in November amid protests
The protests that developed into street riots and clashes with police began in Santiago on October 14 following metro fare hikes
Read more
Turkish foreign ministry condemns US Congressmen's decision on sancitons against Ankara
On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives approved the package of sanctions against Turkey over Ankara's military operation in Syria's north and purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems
Read more
Sky News Arabia: Assad’s forces, Turkish troops clash in northeastern Syria
The TV channel is citing independent Syrian sources
Read more
Press review: Fallout from US House’s Armenian genocide move and Trump’s pick for US envoy
Top stories of the Russian press on Thursday, October 31
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project operator to start pipelay in Danish waters shortly
As reported earlier today, the Danish Energy Agency issued a permit for laying the pipeline on October 30
Read more
Russia’s military base in Armenia to double combat potential after new weaponry delivery
Russia’s defense chief Sergei Shoigu inspected the 102nd military base in Armenia on Tuesday
Read more
Turkey plans to return 2 million refugees to Syria's north
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the return of refugees to northern Syria "should be carried out in accordance with international law"
Read more
Thai Airways plane makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport
The reason was that one of the passengers felt sick
Read more
Putin, Orban holding talks in Budapest
The Kremlin press service earlier reported that the parties would discuss "an array of issues related to Russian-Hungarian cooperation"
Read more
Putin will skip APEC summit in Chile
Russia will be represented at the APEC summit at another but likewise high level, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Nigeria will never forget Russia’s assistance during civil war, says president
The Nigerian president described Russia as a responsible partner in Nigeria’s development
Read more
Maria Butina says US has lost judicial system
According to Butina, the Russian president would stand up for any citizen who had found themselves in a dilemma similar to what she had gone through
Read more
Military diplomats from 55 countries examine Russian Pacific Fleet’s weapons
More than 100 military diplomats from 55 countries arrived in Vladivostok on a two-day visit
Read more
Kremlin says Russians’ interest in Putin’s past is ‘quite natural’
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the appearance of Putin’s performance evaluation report during his KGB career in the exposition
Read more
Denmark grants permit for construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its waters
To date, Nord Stream 2 has been built by more than 80% and the commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2019
Read more
Russian envoy says details of Kosovo police's attack on UN staff member "shocking"
The United Nations Organization earlier announced results of the investigation into the Kosovo police's operation on May 28, in which two UN staff members were injured and detained
Read more
NATO’s possible strengthening in Black Sea of no threat to Crimea, experts say
One of the experts stated that there had existed a real threat of NATO gaining a foothold in Crimea before 2014, when the peninsula was still part of Ukraine
Read more
Lavrov calls Denmark's Nord Stream 2 decision ‘responsible approach’
On Wednesday, October 30, Denmark granted Russia permit for the construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline in its waters
Read more
Russia worried over US’ developing cruise missile program — senior diplomat
Moscow is getting ready for any scenario in the face of the potential deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe by the United States
Read more
Hungary interested in improved relations between Russia, NATO — PM
The prime minister stressed that as a member of NATO and the EU, Hungary will continue cooperating with Russia at the political level
Read more
US actions in Syria run counter to international law — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that military presence of Russia, Iran and Turkey in Syria was approved by the Syrian government
Read more
Latest Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive for Russia’s Baltic Fleet
The systems have arrived for the troops after successful drills with a live-fire exercise
Read more
Turkish army and Syrian opposition units capture 14 Syrian soldiers
Earlier on Tuesday, the Sky News Arabia TV channel informed of clashes between Syrian and Turkish units
Read more
Increase in agriculture export may lead to food shortages in Russia, say experts
Russia’s agriculture exports should reach $45 bln as set by Putin in the decree to be implemented by 2024
Read more
Press review: Russian-Cuban economic prospects and Moscow’s plan to test latest nukes
Top stories of the Russian press on Wednesday, October 30
Read more
Russian military police in Syria depart for joint patrol with Turkey
The patrol mission will be conducted by a convoy of three Tigr all-terrain infantry mobility vehicles and one BTR armored personnel carrier
Read more
LPR says Ukraine changed its tone at Minsk talks on Donbass
The Contact Group on settlement in eastern Ukraine met in Minsk on Tuesday, October 29
Read more
Turkey will not buy Russian Su-35 fighter jets, says defense minister
Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that "reports that Turkey will buy Su-35 fighter jets are not true"
Read more
Russia’s 2019 World Champions Lasitskene, Sidorova to share prize money with teammates
The Russian Boxing Federation awarded each with a certificate for five million rubles and a car for winning the gold medals of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar
Read more
Top brass rejects reports of Russian military patrol coming under fire in Syria
An unidentified device was detonated near Russian armored vehicles in Syria in an attempt to disrupt a meeting between the militaries of Russia and Turkey, according to the top brass
Read more
Putin wraps up visit to Budapest, arrives in Russia’s Kaliningrad
Later in the day, Putin will visit the Yantar Shipyard and inspect the Gremyashchy guided missile corvette of project 20385
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub test-fires torpedoes during trials in White Sea
On October 29, the ) lead nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) submarine test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time during trials in the White Sea
Read more
Russia rejects proposals to modernize Vienna Document
"Even a technical reissuing of it makes no sense amid confrontation and NATO’s course to restrain Russia," a diplomat said
Read more
Denmark’s permit to lay Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline can be contested — DEA press service
This may take place within the next four weeks
Read more
Russian-Egyptian air defense forces start drills in Egypt
The Russian colonel emphasized that this is the first time such drills were held
Read more
Press review: Did IS ringleader’s death deep-six IS and Russia’s SWIFT answer for Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 28
Read more
Russia to welcome Hungary’s joining TurkStream project — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a bilateral meeting in Budapest
Read more
Russia to send Il-76 plane to extinguish fire in Serbia’s mountains
It was Serbia that asked Russia to send Il-76 to extinguish the blaze
Read more
Kurdish units may join Syria’s Armed Forces — daily
The newspaper says that Damascus pushes for the disbandment of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the People’s Protection Units and police squads so that they join the Syrian army and law enforcement bodies
Read more
Russia suspends contract for supply of SSJ 100 plane to Zambia — top brass
Zambia lacks the funding to finance the contract
Read more
Corvette Gremyashchiy to carry Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, says Putin
According to experts, it is impossible to intercept this missile with the existing missile interceptor means
Read more
Israeli justice minister approves extradition of Russian citizen to US — paper
Burkov’s case was considered by a court in Jerusalem behind closed doors
Read more
Russia unaware of serious clashes between Turkish, Syrian military, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister was speaking about the zone of the October 22 Russian-Turkish memorandum
Read more