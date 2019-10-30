Russia and Germany strengthen business relations

Moscow, October 30. A meeting was held in Moscow between Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the president of the Russian Federation, and professor Klaus Mangold, chairman of Mangold Consulting. The focus of the meeting was the participation of German business delegations in key business events held by the Roscongress Foundation, and the opportunity for Germany to act as a guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Every year Germany sends one of the largest delegations to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and this year it was attended by over 300 German representatives. The Forum played host to a bilateral business dialogue where Russian and German businesspeople expressed their mutual interest in implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy and praised the strengthening of relations between our countries," - said Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the president of the Russian Federation.

Russian-German cooperation is of great importance, especially with this year Germany taking the mantle of the second biggest investor in Russia over the past 20 years.

"Next year, Germany will take over the EU presidency and this will encourage German business representatives to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which I have attended since its very first year. The Forum is of great importance for building trade and economic relations between our countries, and annual meetings at this influential event enable us to significantly accelerate the implementation of joint investment projects and find constructive solutions to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation," - said Klaus Mangold, chairman of Mangold Consulting.

The meeting participants discussed Germany’s participation in Russia House in Davos in January 2020 and the meeting of the Russian and German business community in February 2020 in Stuttgart, organized by the Roscongress Foundation together with its regional partner, honourary consul of Russian Federation in the state of Baden-Württemberg and chairman of the Supervisory Board at Knorr-Bremse Group, Dr. Klaus Mangold.

Earlier, Anton Kobyakov held a meeting with Michael Harms, executive director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, where they outlined areas for supporting SMEs, including the possibility of organizing a visit of Russian SMEs to Germany, and the participation of German small businesses in Roscongress Foundation events.

