2019 China Marine Economy Expo concludes

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 China Marine Economy Expo was successfully held in Shenzhen from October 14-17, 2019. Co-hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources of China and the People's Government of Guangdong Province and organized by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, the expo was designed to create a national marine economy event integrating technology exchanges, product display, trade negotiations, high-end forums and investment recruitment.

Themed Sharing Blue Economy Opportunities, Building a Shared Future, the expo featured an exhibition area demonstrating the marine economy's achievements at the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, including an exhibition dedicated to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as exhibition areas for marine resources development and marine engineering equipment, China's ships and ports, emerging marine industries and international highlights, showcasing the growth and latest achievements of both China's and the world's marine economies.

Several pieces of high-end equipment, including the Blue Whale 1 drilling platform, the Jiaolong manned submersible, the HY-2 satellite and the Tianjing self-propelled cutter suction dredger, were on display. World-renowned companies, among them, CNOOC, PetroChina, Sinopec, CIMC, China Merchants Heavy Industry, Huawei, Kuang-Chi, Shell and Siemens, had a presence at the expo.

With a focus on innovation in technology, the expo covered more than 30 upstream and downstream sectors across the marine industry and attracted 97,000 professional visitors from 28 countries and regions. Some 432 new technologies and products were debuted while 357 events were hosted, among which were 19 project presentations. More than 110 companies participated in investment and financing roadshows. Teams run by universities and think tanks in charge of 24 high-end technology projects engaged market participants, investors and financing partners in lively discussions about the state of the market.

Twelve high-end marine economy forums were held, segmented into three macro forums, one entrepreneur forum and eight professional forums:

Global Blue Economy Partner Forum,

Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Forum on Marine Cooperation and Development,

International Marine Economy Cooperation and Development Forum,

International Forum of Blue Economy Entrepreneurs,

Marine Renewable Energy Forum,

2019 China Seawater Resource Utilization Forum,

Forum on High-quality Development of Marine Equipment

Forum on Innovation and Development of Deep Sea Technology,

Marine biomedical Industry Forum,

Forum on Smart Ocean Technology Innovation and Development,

Forum on Marine Oilfield Exploitation and Underwater Operation Engineering Technology, and

Forum on Shipbuilding Technology.

At the events, 190 guests from 20 countries and regions expressed their insights. Among them, seven research fellows, 143 executives of leading marine companies and 28 senior officials from international organizations and foreign governments shared their experience and insights into maritime economic development, research, governance and security from multiple perspectives, bringing wisdom and vitality to the development of the global marine economy. More than 4,500 industry insiders attended the event.

During the expo, a number of documents detailing both recent and historical achievements including China Marine Economic Development Report 2019, China Marine Economic Development Index, Guangdong Marine 70 Years Picture Album and Guangdong Marine Economic Map were released. The International Blue Economy Union was established, while the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation on Blue Economy and Ocean Space Planning was inked. In addition, China formed the "Blue Partnership" with 12 Pacific Island nations.

The next China Marine Economy Expo will be held in Shenzhen in October 2020.

