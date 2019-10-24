The opening ceremony of the 3rd 21st Century Maritime Silk Road China Communication Forum

ZHUHAI, China, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of October 22, the opening ceremony of the 3rd 21st Century Maritime Silk Road China (Guangdong) International Communication Forum was held in Zhuhai, China. More than 300 world-renowned experts and scholars, heads of well-known enterprises and senior media representatives attended the forum. Focusing on the theme of "Integration of the Maritime Silk Road Facilitated by the Development of the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area", the guests contributed "global wisdom" to dialogues, cooperation and exchanges among civilizations in the new era.

As the host city of the event, Zhuhai is striving to be a major gateway and hub in the Greater Bay Area and promoting the integrated development along the Belt and Road. That is how Zhuhai follows the trend of times with a more open and innovative mindset.

Fan Gang, Vice President of China Society of Economic Reform, said the Maritime Silk Road is an important part of Belt and Road, playing a significant role in China's development in the process of globalization. With closer cooperation with other countries on Maritime Silk Road, China and the world will both benefit a lot in terms of economic growth.

Recently, two-way investment between China and countries along the Belt and Road has been expanding. In the first eight months of this year, China's trade volume with the related countries of Belt and Road increased by about 10% year-on-year. Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd., XH Smart Tech(China) Co., Ltd., and other enterprises from Zhuhai have successively set up production and processing bases in Southeast Asian countries. Over the past five years, Zhuhai has invested 57 projects in countries along the Belt and Road, with a total investment of USD 156 million.

The Chinese solution, featured with extensive consultation, integration, cooperation and development, is increasingly gaining momentum among countries along the Belt and Road pursuing future development.

David Gosset, founder of the Euro-China Forum, said the development facts, stories and efforts made in the Greater Bay Area have certainly helped China to promote global technological progress more effectively.

The world-renowned Hong Kong - Zhuhai - Macao Bridge, world-accessible Gaolan Port and the highly anticipated Sichuan - Guizhou - Guangdong Southern Asia International Logistics Channel help accelerate the efficient circulation of talents, technology, capital and information inside and outside the Greater Bay Area, and contribute to the in-depth development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Inheriting the development achievements of the 40 years' reform and opening up, Zhuhai has taken the lead in writing a new chapter of the harmonious exchanges and innovative cooperation between the Greater Bay Area and the world.

Both the China-Israel Accelerator Project, an innovative industrial carrier jointly established by Zhuhai and Israel, and China-Israel Technology Innovation IP Exchange Platform, the first one to provide services of technological achievements transfer for the two countries have been established in Zhuhai, gradually becoming innovative resource allocation and industrial agglomeration platforms with global influence, advancing the collaborative development of scientific and technological innovation in countries along the Belt and Road.

In Hengqin, Zhuhai, the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao (GMTCM Park) is building itself into an international window to show the innovative collaboration in the traditional Chinese medicine industry along the Belt and Road Initiative. Currently, the GMTCM Park has established partnership with many health agencies of Portuguese-speaking countries, such as the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Mozambique and General Division of Alimentation and Veterinary of Portugal, to promote the international registration and service trade of traditional Chinese medicine and health products.

Cities of the Greater Bay Area, such as Zhuhai, are connecting the innovative genes of the countries along the Belt and Road with a more international-oriented strategy and a more innovative impetus.

During the Forum, the latest development achievements of media integration presented through a technology corridor and the joint exhibition of cultural tourism pictures of countries along the Belt and Road have obtained widespread attention.

Innovation is an important driving force for development and implementation of the Belt And Road Initiative. Digital technology has not only worked as a new engine for unimpeded trade, but also promoted cultural integration and people-to-people exchange.

The Forum has been held in Zhuhai for three consecutive years, helping people from different countries, cultures and historical backgrounds enhance mutual understanding, spread the spirits of the maritime silk road through exchanges and mutual learning, and stimulate innovative dynamics through win-win cooperation.

The Belt and Road Initiative sprouted in China and has developed for six years, having blossomed into a "win-win flower" of global cooperation in Zhuhai, the coastal city of south China.

"The reason why Zhuhai attracts so many elites and talents engaged in scientific and technological innovation is that the city has the temperament of embracing and gathering all comers and talents, enabling them to devote themselves to academic research and scientific innovation. I think there will be a brilliant future ahead of Zhuhai!" said by San Hoa Thang, Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering and the Australian Academy of Science.