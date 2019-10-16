Programme Released for 12th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona

Moscow, October 16. The working programme of the 12th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona has been posted on the event’s official website. The Forum will be held 24–25 October. The main theme of the Forum is ‘Economy of trust and diplomacy of business from the Atlantic to the Pacific’.

The Forum’s opening ceremony will feature speeches by Italian Minister for European Affairs Vincenzo Amendola, Uzbek Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, Foundation for Worldwide Cooperation President and former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, Verona Mayor Federico Sboarina, and Intesa Bank Chairman of the Board of Directors and Conoscere Eurasia Association President Antonio Fallico.

The first day of the Forum, 24 October, will feature sessions devoted to global challenges in the energy sector, European energy security issues, the role of business in global geopolitics, and the creation of a cooperation-based economy from the Atlantic to the Pacific. On the final day of the Forum, discussions will focus on the financial sector in the context of new geopolitical challenges, the development of transport and infrastructure as prerequisites for the modernization of the digital economy and the development of territories as well as Industry 4.0 and the formation of the economy of the future in Greater Eurasia.

The Forum will be attended by Italian Minister of Economic Development Stefano Patuanelli, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Eni President Emma Marcegaglia, NOVATEK Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Board of Directors Leonid Mikhelson, Skolkovo Foundation Chairman of the Board of Directors Viktor Vekselberg, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee and Director General of Gazprom Export Yelena Burmistrova, President of the Association for Savings Banks and Foundations (ACRI) and President of Compagnia di San Paolo Francesco Profumo, Pirelli & C President and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera, TMK Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sinara Group President Dmitry Pumpyansky, other business leaders, senior representatives of the European Commission and the Eurasian Economic Commission, heads of business associations, governors, politicians, experts, and diplomats from Italy and Russia as well as Austria, Vietnam, Germany, Israel, Mongolia, Portugal, the United States, Turkey, France, and other countries.

The 12th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Italian non-profit organization Conoscere Eurasia Association.

The event’s official website: http://forumverona.com ­.

