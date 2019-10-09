2019 China Marine Economy Expo to be held this month in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE), co-hosted by China's Ministry of Natural Resources and the People's Government of Guangdong Province and organized by Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, will be held from October 14 to October 17 in Shenzhen. The 37,500-square meter Sharing Blue Economy Opportunities and Building a Shared Future-themed expo will consist of exhibitions, forums, promotional events, trade negotiations and presentations on prior successes with a focus on the country's marine economy. The exhibitions will display China's achievements in the development of the marine economy since the founding of the People's Republic of China seventy years ago as well as new technologies in terms of marine-related resource development and engineering equipment, shipbuilding, ports and shipping, and the emerging marine industry.

Four highlights of the 2019 CMEE:

1. Creating an international event and China's No. 1 expo for the marine industry. The 2019 CMEE is designed to be an internationally influential event by combining technical exchanges, product displays, trade fairs, forums and investment promotion sessions. At the event, attendees will have an opportunity to know what China has achieved as the country continues to develop its marine economy as well learn about the latest trends sweeping across the global marine economy. This year's event is hosted by local governments and supported by industry organizations with the aim of strengthening international cooperation throughout the marine economy via exchanges between businesses and organizations engaged in the industry. The event aims to facilitate further growth of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a model for a global marine community.

2. Opening up a market with huge potential and creating a trendsetter for the marine economy. This year's event will showcase China's achievements as it developed a marine economy over the last seventy years. The concurrent forums will focus on discussions about what is new in terms of models, paths and technologies from an international perspective. The 2019 CMEE will also host a series of business matching and investment promotion sessions in a move to facilitate the signing of agreements on collaborative projects and the establishment of an international alliance on marine economy alongside the release of the 2019 China Marine Economy Development Index.

3. Boosting the marine economy through innovation in advanced technologies. The event will act as a platform for the display of the latest key industry technologies and equipment. Over 400 domestic and international companies encompassing 30 industry segments have to date confirmed their intention to attend the event, including leading Chinese companies with a stake in the marine economy, including China National Offshore Oil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, China Merchants Group and China International Marine Containers as well as emerging marine high-tech firms Huawei and Kuang-Chi and major international industry players, among them, Shell and Siemens.

4. Connecting upstream and downstream businesses across the industry chain. Exhibitors at this year's event are mainly engaged in marine resource development, high-end shipbuilding and marine engineering equipment manufacturing, sea water desalination, marine biopharmaceutics and marine electronic information. The organizers will distribute a catalog of exhibitors and their wares in advance of the event with the aim of connecting the supply and demand sides, facilitating the collaboration among exhibitors, research institutions and project constructors. The 2019 CMEE will provide attendees with a platform where they can discuss the future direction of marine economy and explore solutions focused on addressing major industry bottlenecks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007337/2019_China_Marine_Economy_EXPO.jpg