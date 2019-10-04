Hackathon set to be main event of FINOdays youth programme

From 7–11 October 2019, events for the FINOdays youth programme will be taking place as part of the Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies FINOPOLIS 2019.

The main event of FINOdays will be the Hackathon, which will see the 17 pre-selected student teams go head to head to solve real business cases set by financial market leaders. Participants can expect tasks on the use of allocated inventories, text recognition, cash management, bank product management based on biometrics, recommendation systems, marketplaces, and much more. In the finale, the teams will defend their decisions before a panel made up of representatives from leading banks and financial organisations. The last three remaining finalists of the Hackathon will share a prize fund of one million roubles.

As per tradition, participants in the young programme will get to meet the Governor of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina and will have the chance to ask questions on FinTech development trends, essential skills for employment in the financial sector and future technology in the financial sector.

Among the events of the FINOdays youth programme will be master classes and workshops led by experts from the FinTech industry. The topics of the master classes will include a presentation of technological product, contemporary personal ID infrastructure, the principles of Growth Hacking in FinTech, voice-activated digital assistants, and how to create an effective business plan.

In addition, FINOdays participants will be able to attend events as part of the FINOPOLIS business and sporting programme, meet potential employers and find out about FinTech development trends.

FINOdays is organized by the Bank of Russia.

QIWI is the official partner of the Hackathon.

FINOPOLIS 2019 is operated by the Roscongress Foundation.

