Verona to Host 12th Eurasian Economic Forum on 24–25 October

The 12th Eurasian Economic Forum will take place in Verona (Italy) on 24–25 October with the slogan ‘The Art of Innovation’.

The Forum participants will discuss issues such as the challenges of global energy, energy security, new financial models, transportation and infrastructure as factors for successful economic development, the Industrial Revolution 4.0, and consumer confidence from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

The Forum, which targets big business, will be attended by political, state, and public figures, heads of major corporations and banks, businessmen, diplomats, experts, and journalists. In 2018, the Forum was attended by more than 1,200 people, roughly 800 companies, and organizations from 36 countries.

Registration for participants and media representatives is open on the official website of the Eurasian Economic Forum: https://reg.forumverona.com/ru/registration .

Organizers of the Forum: the Conoscere Eurasia Association, Roscongress Foundation, and St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, and helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.

The Foundation’s events draw more than 80,000 participants each year from 206 countries, with more than 15,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by more than 2,500 people working in Russia and abroad. In addition, it works in close cooperation with economic partners from 94 countries worldwide.