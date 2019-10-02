Jereh Presents Full Natural Gas Solutions at ROS GAS EXPO

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At ROS GAS EXPO, Jereh, a global leading oil & gas solution provider, showcased LNG fueling, gas compression and liquefaction solutions which are specially designed to satisfy the needs of Russian gas fields.

Natural gas is one of the most eco-friendly and cost-effective motor fuels, with up to 10 times less hazardous emissions compared to other fuels, and with an average price of about RUB 16 per cubic meter.

The production and marketing of natural gas (methane) as a vehicle fuel is one of Gazprom's priorities. It plans to complete the construction of 43 NGV refueling units in 2019.

Jereh has built market-based solutions from gas compression, treatment, liquefaction to gas fueling. This July, Jereh was contracted to build 10 LNG fueling stations, which is believed to be the biggest order for LNG fueling within the Russian market till now. Jereh is going to provide modular design, procurement, manufacture, as well as commissioning. The total fueling capacity is estimated to reach 500 million liters per year.

Early this year, Jereh delivered truck mounted electric-driven screw compressor package to Russia. Up to now, Jereh has offered over 50 compressors and 300 sets of well service equipment to Russia and Central Asia market.

Heat preservation and equipment stability are two highly important features due to harsh climate as well as low temperature environment in Russia. That's why adaptable and reliable Jereh equipment had gained customers' trust since its entering into the market.

Upholding a localization strategy, 95% of total employees are native speakers. Also, a service and parts center was set up in Nizhnevartovsk this march, better serving regional market by providing in-time and efficient maintenance service.

President of Jereh Group, Mr. Li Zhiyong says, "The event is an effective platform for us to communicate with customers and partners. It's an opportunity to discuss topical issues of the industry.

"In the future, Jereh shall keep on developing customized solutions that best cater to the needs of clients." He added.

About Jereh

Jereh is a global group specializing in oil & natural gas, and environmental management. We offer integrated solutions of equipment manufacturing, technology services and turn-key engineering in a flexible and efficient way, to help customers resolve the issues and challenges.

For more information, welcome visit www.jereh.com.

