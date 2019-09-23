Winners of the All-Russian MediaTEK Competition 2019 Announced

The winners will be awarded on 2 – 4 October during the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow. The awards will be presented by members of the Expert Council: Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Executive Office; Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation; Sergey Mikhailov, General Director of TASS; Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of Rossiya Segodnya; Vladimir Zhelonkin, General Director of Kommersant Publishing House; Elena Vartanova, Dean of the Faculty of Journalism at the Lomonosov Moscow State University; Mikhail Komissar, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Interfax Information Services Group. The Russian Energy Week is organized by the Russian Ministry of Energy and the Roscongress Foundation, with the support of the Moscow Government.

The federal round of MediaTEK Competition 2019 welcomed 443 applications from the country’s 54 regions. Most entries were submitted from the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra (23 applications), the Irkutsk Region (21 applications), the Leningrad Region (20 applications), and the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area (17 applications).

The most popular nomination was Social and Environmental Initiative with 55 applications submitted by the press services of regional energy companies. In light of this, the MediaTEK Expert Council decided to split the nomination into two categories, and to pick the winners in the implementation of social and charitable projects and in the field of environmental initiatives.

The Expert Council traditionally awarded a number of submissions with a Special Prize.

Among the companies, the most active were the press services of Gazprom, RusHydro, and Rosseti.

It is worth noting that apart from implementing their own projects, these participating companies actively take part in the national initiatives supported by the Russian Ministry of Energy: #BrighterTogether All-Russian Energy Conservation Festival, the All-Russian Energy Sector Companies Open Doors campaign #BrighterTogether, and the All-Russian youth operational meeting.

Gazprom Transgaz Stavropol was recognized as the best press service among federal and interregional companies in the fuel and energy sector in 2019, while Tatneft won the prize among regional companies.

An exclusive prize was also established by the award’s partner RusHydro in the special ‘Blogosphere and Energy’ category; Maxim Popov became the winner.

The published works of the prize winners may be found at the competition’s website .

Russian Energy Week is organized by the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of Moscow.

6+

https://rusenergyweek.com