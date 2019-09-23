Absen Adds CROC into its Value Added Partner Network

MOSCOW, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global Chinese LED display manufacturer, Absen, has welcomed CROC into its Value Added Partners (VAP) network.

The strengthened partnership between Absen, the largest LED panel exporter for 10 consecutive years, and international IT company CROC, will further enhance Absen's growing network of partners and make it easier and faster to bring the advanced data visualization products and solutions to more customers across Russia via CROC's intensified local services.

A lot of companies and organizations tend to choose LED technology instead of projection or LCD for its unrivaled advantages such as the vivid colors, exceptional image quality and high brightness, as well as the ability to create seamless big video walls. Recently the company has made breakthroughs in MiniLED with the most innovative Integrated Matrix Device (IMD) technology. Its MiniLED products Aries (AX1.5) series, CR0.9 and Acclaim A2715 Pro have been genuinely mass-produced, which makes it much more affordable for distribution and rental companies and the end users.

Commenting on the partnership, Alexander Liu, director of CIS market at Absen said, "We are confident in the high quality of our products. Absen constantly study the market, communicate with customers worldwide and keep investing in product R&D. We offer our customers only the best; regarding this, we are similar to CROC. Absen values the partnership with CROC".

"Over the past 15 years, we have implemented over two thousand projects using multimedia solutions. Technologies are progressing, but one thing remains unchanged - the requirement of business customers for the expertise and reliability of a technology partner. Many years of experience and cooperation with global manufacturers, including Absen, allows us to offer customers only the best solutions - convenient, simple and fully consistent with the specifications," said Dmitry Shabanov, head of multimedia solutions at IT company CROC.

About Absen:

Established in 2001, Absen (SZSE: 300389) is renowned for advanced manufacturing, full-service capability and high-quality LED display products for rental and staging, corporate, retail, broadcasting, transportation and sports industries etc. It boasts a global presence with 15 domestic and overseas companies worldwide in China, Germany, USA, Russia, UAE, Brazil, Mexico, Japan and beyond.

About CROC:

CROC is one of the Russian IT market leaders, creating a new digital ecosystem for society and completing projects in 40 different countries. The company provides a comprehensive range of IT solutions, including systems integration and managed B2B and consulting services. In addition, CROC also offers off-the-shelf products and promising end-to-end technologies, such as Big Data, blockchain, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, Internet of Things, robotics, and machine learning.

If you would like to find out more, please contact Absen Russia office (absen.russ@absen.com) or CROC team (DTKmarketing@croc.ru)