Officials discuss Egypt’s participation in Russia–Africa Economic Forum and Summit

Moscow, September 18. Advisor to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov met with Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr in Moscow to discuss an Egyptian delegation’s participation in the Russia–Africa Economic Forum and Summit, which will be held in Sochi on 23–24 October under the co-chairmanship of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

"Relations between Russia and Egypt are currently on an upswing. This country is a reliable partner for Russia not only in the Middle East, but also on a global scale. Egypt holds the presidency of the African Union this year. Both countries’ desire for partnership is enshrined in the Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation of 2018. Russian-Egyptian economic cooperation has been actively developing in recent years, the volume of mutual trade is increasing, and there has been active cooperation in education as well as scientific and technical cooperation. There is reason to believe that this positive trend will continue. I am certain that the upcoming events in the Russia-Africa format will allow us to discuss further plans and strengthen Russian-Egyptian cooperation in all sectors," - Kobyakov said during the meeting.

The Russia–Africa Economic Forum and Summit will be the largest and most representative event in the history of Russia–Africa relations. More than 40 African leaders have already confirmed they will take part in the Summit, while the Economic Forum will bring together more than 3,000 leading representatives of African and Russian business. The Egyptian delegation will be actively involved in both events, with a number of planned meetings and joint events, including a bilateral meeting between Putin and Al-Sisi. Leading representatives of Egyptian business will be actively involved in the Forum, including as speakers.

Mr.Nasr also underscored the importance of Egypt’s comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership with Russia. In particular, he noted that 2020 will be a year of humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Egypt, with a number of strategically important events being held in both countries. "The upcoming meeting in Sochi will be this year’s symbolic breakthrough. I’m certain that at the Russia–Africa Summit and Forum we will manage to plot a course to develop our cooperation in the coming years", - Mr.Nasr said.

