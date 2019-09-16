FINOPOLIS 2019 participants can expect eventful Sporting Programme

Moscow, September 16. The FINOPOLIS 2019 Forum of Innovative Financial Technologies will offer its participants a wide range of sporting events. Forum guests will be able to demonstrate their sporting skills and cheer on their colleagues.

On 9 October, the Forum programme will open with a sports evening . Participants will be able to play mini-golf, beach soccer, futsal, ping-pong, and streetball, while the main event will be a beach volleyball tournament in which actual sports stars will compete with fintech stars. The event is open to Forum badge holders.

On 10 October, the traditional 5-km fintech race will take place along the embankment of Sochi Olympic Park. The race starts 7:00 a.m. You can register for the race here .

On 11 October, upon conclusion of the Forum’s business programme, an ice hockey match between the FINOPOLIS and Mir teams will take place at Shayba Sports Arena. Representatives of the Bank of Russia, Sberbank, the Mir payment system, and other companies participating in FINOPOLIS will compete against each other in the match. The game will also feature hockey stars. The game starts at 19:30.

Details of the Forum’s business and sporting programme are available on the official FINOPOLIS 2019 website. The organizer of FINOPOLIS 2019 is the Bank of Russia and the operator is the Roscongress Foundation.

Age limitation 6+.

