Supermicro Expands High-Performance SuperWorkstation System Portfolio

SAN JOSE, California, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, added a new server-grade high-end workstation to its broad portfolio of fully configurable SuperWorkstation systems. The SYS-5049A-T joins a robust range of solutions supporting dynamic computational workloads for demanding requirements found in scientific research, deep learning (DL), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and 3-D modeling with real-time simulation.

"The Supermicro SYS-5049A-T leverages 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors yielding significant performance improvements of 35% over previous system platforms in addition to built-in AI acceleration from Intel® DL Boost, and up to 28 cores," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "The SYS-5049A-T is highly configurable with significant memory capacity, multi-GPU and ultra-fast NVMe storage support for demanding compute-intensive applications and agility for evolving workload requirements."

SuperWorkstation Portfolio Solutions

Supermicro's SuperWorkstations are optimized for applications requiring powerful computational or graphics capabilities including rendering, image processing, and engineering tasks.

With nearly 20 individual SuperWorkstations, systems have either single- or dual-processor platforms, robust memory capacity – up to 4 DDR4-2933MHz memory in 12 DIMM slots, 7 PCI-E 3.0 slots for GPU/Coprocessor, dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, and single 10 Gigabit LAN port. The SuperWorkstation systems also include 7.1 HD audio, up to 8 USB ports, and 205W CPU support for applications demanding high core counts.

Supermicro SuperWorkstation systems are highly customizable and can be purpose-built for architecture engineering and construction (AEC), media and entertainment, engineering and manufacturing, product design and simulation, oil and gas, and deep learning applications. For more information on Supermicro's complete line of SuperWorkstation solutions, visit SuperWorkstations.

Supermicro SuperWorkstations will be on display at the ANSYS Innovation Forums in Japan and Taiwan, and Autodesk's University programs in Japan, and the United States.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

