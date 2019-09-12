Falcon.io Presents Second Annual Spark Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon.io will present Spark , a marketing conference for digital natives, taking place in central Copenhagen on November 14, 2019, and featuring speakers from digitally pioneering companies like MTV, BBC, LinkedIn, HarperCollins, and many more.

Falcon.io, a leading social media management platform provider, is proud to present Spark for the second time, welcoming digital marketers of all levels to a day built around knowledge sharing, hands-on workshops, and meaningful conversation. The event will feature over 30 talks, workshops, panel discussions, and roundtables hosted by industry leaders.

"We are so beyond excited for Spark 2019," said Dino Kuckovic, Spark Organizer and Community Marketing Lead at Falcon.io. "Last year was a great experiment, and all our hypotheses were proven correct. So this year we're taking everything we learned and making Spark even more impactful for our attendees with knowledgeable speakers, relevant topics, and lots of opportunities to network with their peers."

Program Details

Unlike traditional conferences that focus on bringing in CEOs, founders, and C-level executives, the speakers at Spark are actual practitioners of marketing, getting their hands dirty in the nitty-gritty of day-to-day marketing challenges.

The one-day conference will be broken into four different tracks of four or five sessions each, plus four keynote presentations. The four tracks will cover Advertising and Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Digital Branding, and Research and Strategy, respectively.

Within each track is a diverse lineup of speakers, all ready to share practical, hands-on advice for modern marketers on topics such as:

Choosing KPIs and Measuring Marketing Impact (Bram de Jonge, Senior Account Relationship Manager, AdRoll)

(Bram de Jonge, Senior Account Relationship Manager, AdRoll) The Intersection of Social Media and Social Activism (Nandini Jammi, Founding Organizer, Sleeping Giants)

(Nandini Jammi, Founding Organizer, Sleeping Giants) The Future of Social Ads (Alex McNab-Lundbäck, Social Media Consultant)

(Alex McNab-Lundbäck, Social Media Consultant) Marketing to the Woke Generation (Kaitlyn WonJung Chang, Chief Operating Officer, KOBZA AND THE HUNGRY EYES)

(Kaitlyn WonJung Chang, Chief Operating Officer, KOBZA AND THE HUNGRY EYES) How to Use Social Media for Growth Hacking (Casper Emil Rouchmann, Growth Hacker, Templafy)

Event Details & Ticket Purchases

Spark will be held on Thursday, November 14 at Lokomotivværkstedet in Copenhagen. Registration opens at 8:30am and sessions run throughout the day until 5:30pm. An afterparty follows immediately in the same location until 9:00pm.

Tickets are available via the event website https://www.falcon.io/spark/ . With the Early Bird discount, available until September 30, tickets cost €499, after which time they will be sold at full price, or €599.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, please visit our website: https://www.falcon.io/spark/

Spark 2018 Recap Video

Take a look back at the highlights from the first annual Spark conference:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5R1uubTOq4s

About Falcon.io

Falcon.io, a Cision company, offers an integrated SaaS platform for social media listening, engaging, publishing, measuring, advertising and managing customer data. The company enables its clients to explore the full potential of digital marketing by managing multiple customer touchpoints from one platform. Falcon.io's diverse and global client portfolio includes Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, Momondo, Panasonic, Coca-Cola, and many more.

