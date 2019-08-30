International Green Development Conference kicks off in Hulunbeier

HULUNBEIER, China, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hulunbeier International Green Development Conference opened in north China's Hulunbeier City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Aug. 26. The conference, with a theme of exploring a new high-quality development approach prioritizing ecological protection and green growth, attracted more than 300 experts from home and abroad to seek paths for a green future.

With a large area of primitive ecological areas, Inner Mongolia is the largest and most comprehensive ecological functional area in northern China, according to Bu Xiaolin, deputy secretary of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region CPC committee and chairperson of the autonomous region.

Bu said the region's efforts to explore a new high-quality development approach prioritizing ecological protection and green growth would entail all-round changes in the development concept, path, mode and objectives, and she looked forward to insightful advice and proposals from attending experts and entrepreneurs.

The conference helps set up a platform for green development cooperation among countries, regions and enterprises, and enables joint development of systems, mechanisms and paths of green industry growth, featuring an action initiative, green partner development, joint construction of international ecological cooperation demonstration parks, development of whole industrial chain ecological governance model, and a report on green development.

Hulunbeier, with a total area of 253,000 square kilometers, is known as "the jasper in north China" and a "green pure land". It is one of the areas with intact original ecology in China, an important part of the northeast Asia biosphere, and a key natural ecological barrier for Inner Mongolia, northeast China and even the whole country. The local forest ecosystem is home to a large number of precious, rare and endangered animal and plant species. The function value of local biodiversity conservation climbed to 135.867 billion yuan (about 18.97 billion U.S. dollars) in 2016.

