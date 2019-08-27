Chery glitters in J.D. Power 2019 Initial Quality Study

BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese automaker Chery has moved upward by 26 places compared with last year in the 2019 Initial Quality Study report (IQS) released by the world-famous market consultancy and survey company J.D. Power.

The report reveals that Chinese auto brands have climbed considerably upward in the list.

Chery Tiggo series and Chery new-energy vehicles (NEV) have made exceptional performance, taking the leading position in many segments. In 2019 IQS, Tiggo2 and Tiggo3 took the first two places in small SUV segment, leading all competitors. Tiggo2 also won the title of Award-winning Model in 2019 IQS. Tiggo8 and Tiggo4 took the 4th place in medium-size SUV segment and compact SUV segment that contain many world-famous brands.

In the 2019 IQS for new-energy vehicles, Chery New Energy makes sudden rise and ranks No. 3, only after NIO and BMW. In the segment of small EVs, Chery eQ1 takes the first place to live up to expectations.

Since the first Tiggo SUV was launched in 2005, a complete product line has been established. Tiggo series have been awarded with exemption from export inspection and have passed over 50 items of WVTA in EU. Besides, it is also the first Chinese-made SUV that enters the European market. Till today, Tiggo series products have 1.6 million global users and become the most trustworthy Chinese brand meeting global market standard.

The progress Chery has made can be attributed to its positive product development system and process with international standard as well as its well-established global quality management system and process. As an important part of Chery system's capacity, Chery global quality management system refers to its quality management with the same system and standard which covers the entire life cycle of its global products ranging from product planning, design, R&D, supply chain management, production, manufacturing, marketing, service and quality system.

As a leading auto exporter in China, Chery has continually explored overseas markets. Besides, Chery has contributed its own efforts and wisdom in building China into a strong auto power. According to the sales data disclosed by Chery, the group sold 49,000 units of vehicles this July, with domestic sales of its Chinese brand up 10.7% year-on-year.

