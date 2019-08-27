Northeast China province promotes tourism resources

HARBIN, China, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A conference concerning tourism development opened Monday in the city of Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, to promote its tourism resources.

The second Heilongjiang Tourism Industry Development Conference has attracted more than 850 representatives who will discuss topics including building a new model and a demonstration zone for integrated tourism in the province.

A total of 14 demonstration activities will also be presented during the four-day event, showcasing Yichun's forest, ecological and characteristic folk culture.

With its forest coverage rate reaching 84.7 percent, Yichun boasts more than 1,800 species of wild animals and plants, attracting an increasing number of tourists.

According to Han Ku, mayor of Yichun, the city received 15.84 million tourists last year, recording 14.6 billion yuan (about two billion U.S. dollars) of revenue in the sector.

The border province Heilongjiang has been developing its tourism industry in recent years, launching various ventures including forest tours, border tours and wetland tours.

