Russia–Africa Summit and Economic Forum launches official website

Moscow, August 26. The Roscongress Foundation has announced the launch of the official website of the Russia–Africa Summit and Economic Forum (6+), which will be held in Sochi on 23–24 October 2019 in Sochi. The resource is available at: summitafrica.ru.

"In the modern digital world, you cannot hold a business event, especially one at such a high level, without a high-quality online platform. The launch of the website indicates that preparations for the Russia–Africa Summit and Economic Forum have entered their most active stage", - advisor to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov said.

The summitafrica.ru website has an up-to-date event programme and information about the event venue, accommodation, transportation, visa issues as well as answers to frequently asked questions. You can also apply to participate in the Forum.

Registered participants can use the personal web office to book a hotel, pay for tickets to special Forum events, and utilize other useful services.

The special section "Become a Partner" contains information for organizations that are interested in ensuring the most effective work at the venue.

The website also publishes news related to the agenda of the Summit and the Economic Forum. Information is available in Russian, English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic, which reflects the diversity of the countries that will be represented in Sochi.

The Russia–Africa Summit is the first event of this level in the history of Russian-African relations to which the heads of state from all African countries as well as the leaders of major regional associations and organizations have been invited.

The event will be co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President and Chairman of the African Union Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and a major organizer of international conventions, exhibitions, and public events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential, promoting its national interests, and strengthening the country’s image. One of the roles of the Foundation is to comprehensively evaluate, analyse, and cover issues on the Russian and global economic agendas. It also offers administrative services, provides promotional support for business projects and attracting investment, and helps foster social entrepreneurship and charitable initiatives.

The Foundation’s events draw more than 80,000 participants each year from 206 countries, with more than 10,000 media representatives working on-site at Roscongress’ various venues. The Foundation benefits from analytical and professional expertise provided by 2,500 people working in Russia and abroad. In addition, it works in close cooperation with economic partners from 93 countries worldwide.

www.roscongress.org